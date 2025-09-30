HYPE, ADA, or $TAP? Digitap at $0.0125 Gains Attention Among Investors

At their current market valuations, the HYPE price and Cardano price might have peaked. Hence, to better position themselves for higher ROIs this year, investors have been massively accumulating the Digitap ($TAP) token. Heavily discounted at $0.0125 and dubbed the next 100x gem, it is arguably the best crypto to buy today by blending DeFi and TradFi.

Advertisement

Has the HYPE Price Peaked?

The HYPE price skyrocketed this year, soaring from $20 in January to an all-time high of $59 in September, according to CoinMarketCap data. The decentralized perpetual exchange is the most popular in the DeFi space due to its speed and liquidity.

Advertisement

However, recent price actions have been unimpressive. The Layer-1 coin is in a downtrend, sliding by 4% on its weekly chart and trading around $47. Some analysts believe it has peaked and targets further HYPE price downswings.

Advertisement

According to Nicola Duke, $34.52 could be the next support . However, KAMSI_XO’s HYPE price prediction targets a bounce from the trendline support to $60 and $65 . While its next movement cannot be accurately determined, at a $16 billion market cap, HYPE isn’t the most lucrative investment opportunity for retailers seeking higher ROIs.

Advertisement

Can the Cardano Price Swing Higher?

At the current Cardano price and valuations, the Layer-1 altcoin has limited upside potential. As of press time, it is hovering around $0.8 and has a $28 billion market size. It ranks among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, suggesting limited growth prospects.

Although it trades below its 2021 all-time high of $3.10 by 74%, according to CoinMarketCap, smart investors have been overlooking ADA for new low-cap coins. Notably, its large market cap leaves little room to run. Fundamentally, the blockchain platform isn’t as popular or as in demand as its competitors, suggesting the Cardano price might have peaked.

Manofbitcoin’s Cardano price prediction targets another low as long as ADA stays below the 50% FIB retracement. With the Layer-1 coin barely holding on to the $0.80 support, another selling wave could push it below its 30-day low of $0.75.

Digitap ($TAP): What Makes it the Best Crypto to Invest in Today

Digitap ($TAP) is both significantly undervalued and fundamentally solid, making it a new investor favorite. At $0.0125 in the first presale stage (its lowest price ever), investors have an opportunity to become early adopters and position themselves for massive gains. Meanwhile, as the world’s first omni-bank, it is poised for an explosive rally post-launch.

Representing the best of both worlds, Digitap stands at the intersection of TradFi and DeFi. It combines the reliability and familiarity of traditional banks with the flexibility of cryptocurrency, making it a game-changer in the cross-border payments market. Additionally, its near-zero transfer fees and anonymity add to its attractions.

With the token underpriced at $0.0125 ahead of the increase to $0.0159 by the next round, FOMO is gradually increasing. Almost 50% of the tokens in the first ICO stage have been sold, highlighting significant investor demand and interest. Listed among the best crypto presales with 100x potential, $TAP is a must-have this year, edging out HYPE or ADA.

For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community

Why Opt for Digitap Over HYPE and ADA

As a low-cap coin, Digitap has more room to run than high-cap cryptos like HYPE or ADA. Moreover, it has a low price compared to the current HYPE price and Cardano price, making it a budget-friendly alternative. Set to soar as high as 100x post-launch as a DeFi-TradFi token, it is a promising wave worth riding this year.

Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://Digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.