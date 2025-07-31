Idukki Gold Unveils TOXLES: Less Toxin, More Intention

Idukki Gold proudly launches Toxles, a groundbreaking smoking system that redefines the experience with a focus on purity, innovation, and intention. Every element of Toxles—from the paper to the filter—has been thoughtfully crafted to reduce exposure to harmful toxins while preserving the essence of the ritual.

At the heart of Toxles is a specially engineered paper, sourced sustainably and rigorously tested for 74 harmful particles. Designed to emit significantly fewer toxins during combustion, it sets a new benchmark for cleaner, more conscious smoking.

Complementing this is Toxles’ signature plus-sized filter, folded precisely in a four-fold zigzag pattern. This intelligent design creates a powerful filtration mechanism that absorbs more toxins—delivering a smoother, less harmful experience without compromising flavor or feel.

Toxles isn’t just a product; it’s a shift in perspective. It encourages smokers to indulge more responsibly, aligning with the growing movement toward mindful living. With Toxles, Idukki Gold takes a bold step into the future—where innovation meets intention, and every puff has a purpose.

