IDV in Car Insurance: Impact on Premiums and Claim Settlements

The Insured Declared Value (IDV) is a key factor in determining your car insurance premium and the maximum payout you can receive if your car is stolen or declared a total loss.

A lower IDV not only reduces the premium, but also lowers the maximum claim amount if there is total loss or theft of your car. Understanding IDV in car insurance is therefore essential while choosing coverage. Continue reading to learn more about IDV in car insurance.

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What is IDV in Car Insurance?

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Insured Declared Value (IDV) means the current market value of your vehicle after depreciation deductions. This is the maximum amount your insurer will pay in the event of loss or theft.

Simply put, IDV is the maximum amount your insurer compensates for in extreme situations. This is not a random calculated value – it is based on the listed selling price of the car's manufacturer and adjusted for depreciation periodically.

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How is IDV Calculated?

Knowing the IDV calculation process is essential to avoid overpaying or being underinsured when you choose to purchase or renew car insurance. IDV is calculated as:

IDV = (Ex-showroom price - the depreciation value*) + (Cost of accessories - the depreciation value applicable to accessories*)

Alternatively, you can use an online IDV calculator to estimate your car’s IDV.

Why Do Some Car Owners Choose a Lower IDV?

The majority of vehicle owners choose a lower IDV to lower the policy cost. But this decision can impact future claims.

To Reduce the Insurance Premium

A higher IDV results in a higher premium as the insurer’s potential liability is higher. A low IDV reduces the premium during policy purchase or renewal.

Assuming Claims are Unlikely

Some owners believe they will not need to file a claim and choose a lower IDV to save money. But accidents, thefts and other unforeseen events can occur anytime.

Lack of Awareness About Claim Settlement

Some car owners might not understand the impact of IDV on claim settlement. They might choose a reduced IDV without considering its impact on claim payout.

Why Lowering Your IDV Can Backfire During a Claim?

Low Claim Payout

The claim amount is linked to the vehicle's IDV in case of complete damage. The lower the IDV, the lower the payout.

Reduced Theft Compensation

In theft cases, IDV might impact the maximum amount payable under the policy. Selecting a lower value might impact the financial support.

Increased Out-of-Pocket Expenses

The payout on claims may not be sufficient to afford a vehicle of the same type. In such cases, the car owner might need to pay the remaining amount out of their pocket.

Small Savings on Premium

With lower IDV, the premium savings can be relatively small. However, the reduction in claim protection might be higher.

Choose the Right IDV with TATA AIG Car Insurance

The financial protection offered to the insured car depends on IDV. A proper selection of an IDV can help balance the premium and potential claim payout. Rather than choosing a lower IDV, it is beneficial to consider the age, model, and market value of the car. An appropriate IDV can support better financial conditions in case of damage or theft.

TATA AIG allows car owners to choose an appropriate IDV while purchasing or renewing their car insurance policy. The IDV affects both the premium and maximum claim amount. To estimate the insured value of a car, TATA AIG also provides an IDV calculator. Selecting the right IDV helps maintain coverage without raising the premium unnecessarily.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.