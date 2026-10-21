India Adds 2.35 Crore Demat Accounts in FY26: Trends in Digital Investing

India’s growing participation in the stock market is reflected in the number of Demat accounts being opened. The Economic Survey reported that 235 lakh accounts had been added during FY26 up to December 2025, taking the total beyond 21.6 crore. The financial year's final reports later took the figure to around 3.2 crore. The numbers point to a shift towards investing supported by digital access, greater awareness and more ways to participate in the market. Opening a Demat account is only the first step. Understanding what drives this growth also means looking at how investors use Demat accounts.

Why are More Indians Opening Demat Accounts?

A Demat account enables an investor to keep a record of any securities in electronic form. Several developments in Demat app have made it easier for people from a range of backgrounds to join the securities market.

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1. Easier digital onboarding

Investors can finish most of the Demat account opening steps online. Aadhaar verification, digital document submission and electronic signatures have cut down the need for paperwork and face-to-face visits depending on the provider’s process and verification rules.

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2. Greater awareness of investing

Information can be found easily on news websites, educational content and investing apps. People who used to save in traditional accounts may now be looking at shares, exchange-traded funds and other market-linked investments.

3. Wider access beyond major cities

Digital services let investors in smaller cities research investments. Manage their Demat accounts online as long as they have internet access and finish the needed paperwork.

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4. Interest in IPOs and listed companies

Initial public offerings are a good way for people to learn about a particular company and gauge its potential on the stock exchanges. However, it must be noted that the allotment of IPO shares cannot be guaranteed and neither will it assure profits at the time of listing. Similarly, applying for shares in a company that goes public may not guarantee profits either.

What Is Driving Demat App Downloads?

The rise in Demat account openings has also created demand for tools that make investing easier to manage. A Demat app can bring Demat account access, market information and investment services on a phone.

For users convenience matters. An app can make it easier to check holdings, review transactions and access Demat account information without logging in through a desktop browser. The features available depend on the provider and the services linked to the Demat account.

Mobile access can also help investors monitor their portfolios when away from home. However, frequent checking of market prices can lead to trading if decisions are based on short‑term moves instead of a clear investment plan.

Choosing a Demat app download therefore involves more than looking at its interface. Investors can review its security features, account services charges order options and the clarity of its disclosures before deciding if it meets their needs.

Does Opening a Demat Account Mean More People Are Investing?

Not necessarily. The number of Demat accounts shows market access. It does not show how actively each Demat account is used. Some people may open a Demat account to apply for an IPO, while others may use it to build a long-term portfolio or simply keep securities in form.

Account numbers also do not equal the number of investors. One person can have Demat accounts with than one depository participant so the total account count can be higher than the number of unique investors.

Market conditions matter, too. When share prices rise or IPO activity is strong interest in opening Demat accounts may increase. During periods of volatility Demat account additions and trading activity can slow. The growth in Demat account numbers should therefore be viewed alongside investor participation and broader market trends.

What Should You Check Before Choosing a Demat App?

Here is what one should check before choosing a Demat app:

Security and verification: Check the provider’s identity, authentication process and available Demat account security controls.

Check the provider’s identity, authentication process and available Demat account security controls. Charges: Review Demat account opening fees, annual maintenance charges and other applicable costs. Charges vary by provider and account type.

Review Demat account opening fees, annual maintenance charges and other applicable costs. Charges vary by provider and account type. Available services: Confirm whether the Demat app supports the Demat account activities and investment products you intend to use

Conclusion

The addition of millions of Demat accounts reflects access to India’s securities market but the number alone does not explain how people invest or whether Demat accounts are used regularly. Digital onboarding, financial awareness and easier mobile access have all contributed to this shift. Platforms such as 5paisa offer access, to Demat and trading-related services giving users another option to review when deciding how to manage their market participation. Before choosing an app investors can compare security, charges and available services against investors own requirements.

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