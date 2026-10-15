Indian SaaS Businesses Expanding Globally: Company Structure and Invoicing Considerations

A US LLC or a Dubai company can make an Indian software business easier to pay, trust and scale. But an overseas entity is a tool, not a shortcut, and founders who treat it as a tax trick or a formality are the ones who get hurt.

It usually begins with a single invoice.

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A five-person SaaS team in Pune closes its first American customer. The product works, the client is happy, and the contract is in US dollars.

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Then the questions start. How will the customer pay? What will the client's finance team ask for before adding a new vendor? How much will card fees and currency conversion quietly take? And what do the founders now owe the authorities in India?

These are everyday questions for thousands of freelancers, agencies and small software companies selling across borders. They deserve a better answer than a friend's advice to "just open a company abroad."

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The opportunity is no longer the bottleneck

India has already proved it can sell services to the world. Commerce ministry data show services exports climbed to $421.3 billion in 2025–26, up from $158.1 billion in 2014–15. Services now make up almost half of the country's total exports.

Demand is not the problem. The plumbing is: how money moves, how vendors are verified, and how a small team stays compliant in more than one country. That is where founders lose time, margin and, occasionally, sleep.

The real reasons founders look abroad

The popular assumption is that founders incorporate overseas to save tax. For most small businesses, that is simply wrong. An Indian tax resident is taxed in India on worldwide income, wherever the company sits. The real reasons are more practical.

Getting paid. Stripe, the default checkout for much of global SaaS, has been invite-only in India since May 2024, and its documentation for Indian businesses sets out additional export requirements. Founders using other card options often find fees and conversion margins piling up on every invoice.

Being trusted. Large clients run vendor onboarding through tax forms, bank verification and local payment rails. A vendor registered in the client's own market tends to clear it faster.

Being recognised. A founder selling into several regions needs a base that customers, banks and partners there understand.

India's own options are improving. RBI-authorised payment firms offer foreign-currency collection accounts, and services exported from India can be zero-rated under GST when conditions are met. The smartest founders combine these rails with an overseas entity rather than choosing one.

The case for a US LLC

If most of your customers are American, a US limited liability company is hard to argue against. It can invoice in dollars, receive US bank transfers that American finance teams process routinely, and apply for mainstream US payment processors and billing tools.

Formation can be done entirely from India, and state filing fees in Wyoming are around $100. Paperwork has also eased: a FinCEN final rule, effective August 14, 2026, exempts US-formed companies from beneficial ownership reporting under the Corporate Transparency Act.

The hard part is what follows. Non-residents without a Social Security number or ITIN cannot use the IRS online EIN application, and some US fintech banks have tightened checks on applicants using a registered agent's address.

Since the bank account, payment processor and first invoice all wait on the EIN, sequencing matters. As GenZone co-founder Shayan Nasiri puts it, "The EIN determines the timeline for everything downstream." Planning the EIN and bank application alongside formation saves weeks.

Then there is the filing almost nobody warns you about. Under the IRS instructions for Form 5472, a foreign-owned single-member LLC must file a pro forma Form 1120 with Form 5472 attached, reporting transactions with its owner, including money put in or taken out.

It cannot be e-filed, and missing it carries a $25,000 penalty, even if the LLC earned almost nothing. That figure alone is the best argument for treating formation as the start of a commitment, not the end of a task.

The case for Dubai

Dubai makes a different, more personal argument. It is a short flight from most Indian metros, with a working day that overlaps India, Europe and Africa. The dirham is pegged to the dollar, and a UAE licence is what clients across the Gulf and Africa expect.

The tax regime is defined: corporate tax is 0% on taxable income up to AED 375,000 and 9% above it, qualifying free zone companies can access 0%, and there is no personal income tax. A UAE company can also sponsor residence visas for founders who relocate.

Indian businesses are voting with their feet. Dubai Chambers reported 7,579 new Indian companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first half of 2026, taking active Indian members to 85,841, up 15% year on year.

Here, too, the bottleneck is the bank. Founders on forums such as r/dubai describe setup as straightforward and the bank account as a marathon of requests for statements, contracts and invoices. The lesson repeats: organised paperwork makes the difference.

Two entities, one plan

For many founders, the choice is not either-or. A SaaS company can bill American customers through a US LLC while using a Dubai company as its base for the Gulf, Africa and Asia, or as home for a founder who moves.

The catch is that each entity runs on its own clock: licence renewals and visas in Dubai, the EIN, bank reviews and Form 5472 in the US. Founders running both often juggle separate advisers, portals and calendars, which is precisely where deadlines are missed.

That is the problem that gave rise to GenZone. The Dubai-based firm was founded in 2021 by Kevin McKenzie and Shayan Nasiri, two Canadians who relocated to Dubai and had to piece together setup, banking, residency and US requirements through disconnected channels themselves. McKenzie previously worked at the Canada Revenue Agency.

GenZone handles Dubai mainland and free zone company setup and US LLC formation in Wyoming or Delaware. Crucially, it stays on after formation for the parts founders find hardest: bank approvals, tax registration, visas, bookkeeping and annual filings.

In 2026 it brought both services onto one platform, so a founder with a Dubai company and a US LLC works from a single compliance calendar with one point of contact. For a two-person team in Kochi or Indore, that turns two bureaucracies into one list of what is done and what is due.

No overseas provider replaces the founder's chartered accountant at home. The structures that hold up best are those where the adviser abroad and the CA in India plan together from day one.

India does not let go

Whatever entity a founder picks, India's rules travel with them. A company abroad is an overseas investment under the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022. Four obligations matter most:

Report the investment. Funds must go through an authorised dealer bank with overseas direct investment (ODI) reporting, followed by an Annual Performance Report by December 31 each year. Respect the structure limit. A resident individual can make ODI only in an operating, non-financial foreign entity, and cannot control one that has its own subsidiaries. Disclose in the tax return. Foreign shares and bank accounts belong in Schedule FA. Non-disclosure can attract a Rs 10 lakh penalty under the Black Money Act, unless foreign assets other than immovable property total Rs 20 lakh or less. Understand residency. Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, an Indian citizen with Indian income above Rs 15 lakh who is not liable to tax elsewhere can be deemed resident. Moving to Dubai and ceasing Indian tax residency are separate steps.

Remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme also attract 20% tax collected at source above Rs 10 lakh a year, adjustable against tax later. Founders who missed past disclosures can use the CBDT's Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026, open until December 31, 2026.

Our view

Indian founders are building for the world from Jaipur, Kochi and Indore. A US LLC puts them inside the American payment system. A Dubai company gives them a stable regional base. Paired with clean compliance at home, both make a small business easier to pay, trust and scale.

But the entity is the easy part. The founders who win plan the entities, banking and filings together, with a specialist such as GenZone on the US and UAE side and a trusted CA in India, working as one team.

Going global starts with an invoice. Staying global takes a plan.

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