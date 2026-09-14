INNOPROM India Showcases Russian Crafts and Commerce in India-Russia Trade Relations

NEW DELHI: A Russian cultural and retail showcase at INNOPROM India has emerged as one of the exhibition’s visible people-to-people initiatives, bringing traditional crafts, regional products and live artisan demonstrations to New Delhi while opening a wider conversation on cultural exchange between India and Russia.

The National Centre “Russia” is presenting its flagship Department Store project in India for the first time at the international industrial exhibition, being held from September 9 to 11 at Bharat Mandapam.

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The display combines a retail space with a cultural zone featuring handicrafts from across Russia, from crystal and Dymkovo clay toys to Caucasian carpets, northern lace, porcelain, embroidery and miniature painting.

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The stand was visited by Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov and India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Natalia Virtuozova, Director General of the National Centre “Russia”, guided the ministers through the exhibition and said the response from Indian visitors had been exceptionally strong.

“We brought to India some of the best products from across Russia, especially traditional crafts and the modern industries that have grown around them,” Virtuozova said.

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“After two days, we can say with confidence that the exposition has attracted enormous attention, and we are very pleased to see how much interest Indian buyers are showing in these products.”

Among the most popular items is a limited-edition Russian nevalyashka, or roly-poly doll, created specially for the New Delhi exhibition with elements inspired by Indian culture.

The toy, produced in cooperation with a manufacturer from Russia’s Tambov region, was the first product sold from the stand and continued to sell rapidly. Chocolate, Tula gingerbread, porcelain, lace, glassware and handmade accessories have also drawn interest from visitors.

For Virtuozova, the popularity of the products reflects something deeper than novelty. She said Russian and Indian consumers are receptive to goods that carry a recognisable cultural story and a sense of craftsmanship.

“Why do people respond to these things? Because they are made by hand, because they come out of Russian traditions, and because the producers have modernised while keeping that identity,” she said. “The result is a product of very high quality.”

The cultural zone is designed to make that heritage visible.

Craftspeople from the Ryazan, Kirov and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area — Yugra, are demonstrating techniques such as fur mosaic, Dymkovo toy-making, Khokhloma painting and Mikhailov lace. Visitors can watch the process rather than simply view finished objects.

The exhibition also carries a diplomatic message.

Virtuozova noted that India and Russia will mark 80 years of diplomatic relations next year and said the relationship should be strengthened not only through agreements between governments and companies, but through regular contact between people, producers and consumers.

“Our countries have a long history of friendship,” she said. “Agreements are important, but the most important thing is trust — to deepen this dialogue again and again.”

The National Centre has proposed extending the exchange in both directions.

Virtuozova said the Centre would be ready to provide space in Moscow for Indian products, allowing Russian visitors to rediscover categories that historically enjoyed wide recognition, including Indian tea, fabrics and cotton goods.

She also expressed hope that the anniversary year could bring more reciprocal cultural programmes, including India-focused events in Russia and Russian programmes in India.

INNOPROM India has brought together more than 130 companies from the two countries and is being organised by Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

While the main agenda is industrial cooperation, the National Centre’s stand adds a softer layer to the relationship — one built around memory, design, food, craft and the everyday objects through which countries often come to know one another.

As Virtuozova put it, “We need to know more about each other.”

In New Delhi, that process is taking place not only across conference tables, but also through lace, chocolate, porcelain and a smiling roly-poly doll that keeps standing back up.

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