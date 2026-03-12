Instant Disbursal Loans Explained: How the Process Works

When you look for a personal loan offer, you will come across lenders claiming it to be instant. This signifies the ease of application and quick processing. But how is it carried out and how soon can you expect the funds in your account? If you are puzzled about this detail, this guide is for you. Learn how an instant loan works to set the right expectations and fund your immediate financial needs.

How does instant disbursal of a personal loan work?

Instant disbursal is the result of coordinated steps that take place as you apply for a personal loan. Here is the series of events leading to a quick disbursal in 10 minutes if you apply for a FIRSTmoney personal loan by IDFC FIRST Bank:

Step 1: Click on ‘Apply Now’

Click on ‘Apply Now’ Step 2: Enter basic details such as PAN and Aadhaar linked mobile number

Enter basic details such as PAN and Aadhaar linked mobile number Step 3: Choose your loan preferences including amount and EMI plan

Choose your loan preferences including amount and EMI plan Step 4: Link your bank account where you want to receive the funds

Link your bank account where you want to receive the funds Step 5: Complete the video KYC by showing your PAN card & receive funds instantly

However, if you choose another lender, you will have to go through an application process as explained below:

You submit the loan application

You fill in a short application form with basic details like your name, date of birth, address income, etc. Though minimal, this standardised data helps lenders get a basic understanding of your eligibility. There is no manual back-and-forth like traditional applications.

Digitised assessment begins

An automated assessment using predefined eligibility rules is applied to your loan application. In the background, lenders also check your credit score, income stability, and repayment capacity. You can prepare for the same by planning with a personal loan calculator.

KYC is verified online

The documentation involves basic paperwork like your identity proof, including Aadhaar or PAN card.

You don’t need to upload any documents for FIRSTmoney personal loan by IDFC FIRST Bank. All you need is your PAN and Aadhaar number to apply and show your original PAN card during video KYC.

Quick approval within minutes

Once all your details and documents are evaluated and you meet the eligibility criteria, you get instant approval. This is done rather quickly due to digitised assessment. You will receive a message confirming the same, along with the loan agreement for reviewing the terms.

Disbursal, straight to the account

Once you go through the loan agreement and express your acceptance, the disbursal process begins. The money is released directly to your bank account.

This process gets completed within 10 minutes if you apply for a personal loan from FIRSTmoney by IDFC FIRST Bank.

What can cause delays in disbursal?

Sometimes, the disbursal may not go as intended despite the digitised systems. In most cases, they are due to fixable errors. Understanding them helps you avoid common mistakes to facilitate quick loan sanctioning after you apply for a personal loan.

Incomplete or incorrect details

Even small errors or inconsistencies like a mismatch of details in your PAN and bank records, outdated information, or incorrect data in the form, can affect disbursal. The lender may ask you to correct them. It is crucial to review and submit updated and correct information.

Clarification on documents

The KYC process is simple and fast. But if it is not processed properly due to unclear uploads/video clarity, or due to a failed KYC attempt, etc., you may be required to re-verify.

Lenders’ internal timelines

Even after approval, the fund transfer depends on the working hours and settlement cycle of lenders. The standard may be within a few minutes, but there can be disruptions. External factors like downtimes can still cause brief delays.

Delayed acceptance of the loan agreement

The loan agreement entails everything you need to know about your terms, fees, and other crucial information about the loan. You are required to go through it and digitally accept it to begin the process of disbursal. If this is delayed, the disbursal also gets affected.

Large loan amount

If you borrow close to the upper limit of the loan amount, you may trigger additional checks, as there is a higher risk of recovery for the lender. This can cause a slight delay. You can avoid excessive scrutiny by strengthening your application with a planned approach, using a personal loan calculator.

Final words

The speed of instant disbursal results from a digitised system and quick verification. This needs to be supported with correct and complete details and documents from your end. Also, choosing the right lender that prioritises your immediate needs for funds with a robust verification and disbursal process is important. Opting for a FIRSTmoney personal loan by IDFC FIRST Bank can provide instant disbursal of funds within 10 minutes in a 100% digital manner.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article provided by a third-party source. The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the views, opinions, or editorial stance of The Tribune in any manner. The app(s) mentioned herein may involve financial commitments and could potentially be habit-forming. Users are strongly advised to exercise discretion and conduct their own due diligence before use. Engagement with the app is entirely at your own risk. The Tribune shall not be held responsible or liable for any loss, damage, or consequence of any nature arising from the use of, access to, or reliance on the app or any content presented in this article.

