Home / Partner Exclusives / Institutional Interest in Ethereum Staking Grows as AddTon Explores an ETH Reserve Strategy
Institutional Interest in Ethereum Staking Grows as AddTon Explores an ETH Reserve Strategy

Updated At : 12:02 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
As BlackRock and BitMine double down on Ethereum staking, establishing themselves as major institutional participants in the rapidly growing PoS ecosystem, AddTon is exploring a strategic expansion into Ethereum staking alongside its successful TON staking program. The move reflects AddTon’s vision to diversify yield-generating opportunities for its community, leveraging insights from institutional activity while maintaining its strong position within the TON ecosystem. By reserving a portion of ETH for staking, AddTon aims to create multi-chain rewards streams and strengthen its long-term treasury strategy.

Institutional Momentum in Ethereum Staking

Institutional interest in Ethereum staking has surged as major firms recognize the potential of PoS networks to generate predictable yield. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has begun acquiring Ether in anticipation of launching its iShares Staked Ethereum Trust (ETHB), which is designed to offer investors both price exposure and staking rewards. Reports indicate BlackRock intends to stake a significant portion of its holdings, while retaining a small percentage as service fees for administration and network operations.

Similarly, BitMine Immersion Technologies has amassed a treasury of over 4.37 million ETH, with a substantial portion already staked. This activity generates hundreds of millions of dollars in annualized staking revenue, positioning BitMine as one of the largest institutional ETH validators globally. The rapid accumulation and staking efforts of these firms underscore Ethereum’s growing attractiveness as a yield-generating asset in both retail and institutional portfolios.

AddTon’s Staking Strategy: From TON to ETH

AddTon’s staking program has been a cornerstone of its ecosystem, providing attractive returns and community engagement on the TON blockchain. Encouraged by institutional moves and the maturity of Ethereum’s staking infrastructure, AddTon is now evaluating reserving ETH for staking purposes, marking a strategic multi-chain expansion.

The initiative is designed to:

  • Diversify yield sources beyond TON staking
  • Generate multi-chain passive income for token holders
  • Align treasury strategy with institutional-grade ETH yield trends
  • Strengthen AddTon’s position in the broader Web3 ecosystem

This initiative is currently in a research and planning phase, ensuring technical, operational, and regulatory readiness before deployment.

 

Why ETH Staking Matters Now

Ethereum staking is currently one of the most robust and institutional-ready crypto yield mechanisms:

  • Validators are performing reliably, with high uptime and low slashing risks
  • Over 50% of Ethereum’s supply is staked, reflecting strong network participation
  • Institutional products, such as BlackRock’s upcoming staking ETF, are providing regulated entry points for investors
  • Large ETH holders like BitMine are demonstrating the scalability and revenue potential of staking at scale

For AddTon, entering ETH staking represents a strategic opportunity to mirror these successful models while maintaining its focus on community-driven TON staking.

 

Conclusion

The convergence of institutional Ethereum staking activity and AddTon’s expansion plans highlights a broader market trend: yield-focused, multi-chain investment strategies are becoming central to blockchain adoption. By complementing its TON staking program with strategic ETH staking, AddTon is poised to enhance community benefits, diversify its treasury, and cement its reputation as a forward-looking blockchain ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

