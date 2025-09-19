Institutional Investors Show Interest in Payment Infrastructure Projects, Including Remittix, Ripple, and Stellar

The world of digital payments is heating up as institutional investors set their sights on key players like Ripple, Stellar, and the rising Remittix (RTX). Ripple's latest updates and Stellar news continue to capture headlines, but Remittix’s rapid growth has begun to disrupt the conversation with investors calling it the best crypto to buy now.

Ripple’s Growing Momentum Amid Whale Movements and ETF Speculation

XRP is currently trading around $3.01. Analyst Papa believes a breakout could eventually push XRP above $22 before any significant correction, with long-term projections even pointing toward $50 if certain catalysts align.

One of the most anticipated developments is the potential launch of XRP ETFs. Analysts predict that if the U.S. SEC approves these ETFs by October, XRP could rally aggressively by December 2025. Meanwhile, data from CryptoQuant shows XRP exchange reserves on Binance have reached 3.62 billion tokens.

In the past two weeks alone, wallets holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP also reduced their holdings by 200,000,000 tokens. This points to a redistribution of XRP holdings. Adding to the bullish sentiment, Chicago-based CME Group recently announced plans to launch options for XRP futures on October 13, pending regulatory approval.

source: @ali_charts on X

Stellar Gains Traction as Open Interest Climbs

XLM is currently priced at around $0.385. CoinGlass data reveals a 4.63% increase in open interest, with over 917.26 million XLM worth $376.97 million committed to the futures market. This growing confidence signals that traders are positioning themselves for further gains.

The highest concentration of bullish traders is on Bitget, amounting to 240.97 million XLM valued at $99.15 million. Technical analysts point to the $0.37–$0.39 range as a crucial buying zone. A decisive break above $0.41 could cause a price increase, but the price could drop to $0.32–$0.34.

source: @alphacryptosign on X

Remittix: The Rising Star of Payment Tokens

Remittix is rapidly becoming the top altcoin to buy now. The project recently raised over $26 million and sold over 665 million tokens at $0.1080 each. This early success has been followed by the confirmation of major CEX listings with BitMart and LBank.

Adding to the excitement, the team has launched its Beta Wallet, giving users a fully functional platform to store, send and receive tokens seamlessly. Remittix also achieved a CertiK smart contract audit, one of the most trusted security validations in the blockchain space. For early investors, Remittix is also offering a 15% USDT referral bonus.

Here’s why Remittix is the next 100x altcoin:

Remittix has raised over $26 million, showing strong investor confidence and early adoption.

BitMart and LBank have been announced as the first CEXs to list RTX.

The release of the Remittix Beta Wallet proves the team’s dedication to delivering working products.

Holding the #1 rank for pre-launch projects according to CertiK.

Remittix has enormous potential for long-term growth.

The Bigger Picture

The interest in blockchain-based payment systems within institutions is swiftly increasing. Remittix brings a new twist to this emerging landscape, introducing a new direction that will attract both retail customers and institutional investors, leading to it being the next 100x altcoin.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.