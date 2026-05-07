IONX, BLAZ and BlockchainFX ($BFX) in Focus as Crypto Presale Activity Continues Near $15M Milestone

What makes the safest crypto presale to invest in stand out when fresh presales keep popping up every other day? Utility, timing, and a setup that feels built for real use matter fast. That is where BlockchainFX ($BFX) starts pulling serious attention.

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Ionix Chain (IONX) and Blazpay (BLAZ) are also posting active presale numbers, while BlockchainFX ($BFX) keeps building with stronger utility and a clearer launch path. That mix matters in any crypto presale, especially when early buyers want more than a flashy landing page.

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Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) is the Safest Crypto Presale To Invest In for real multi-market trading

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is built as a licensed multi asset Super App that puts crypto, stocks, forex, gold, and ETFs inside one Web3 interface. That fixes a real pain point. Most platforms split everything into separate apps, separate accounts, and extra friction. BlockchainFX ($BFX) cuts that mess down.

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Right now, the numbers are doing the talking. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has raised $14.55M+, the current presale price is $0.035, the launch price is set at $0.05, and 24,500+ participants are already in. That gap from $0.035 to $0.05 is why the safest crypto presale to invest in keeps coming up around this project. The bonus code CEX60 also adds 60% more $BFX coins until June 1 at 6pm Dubai time, which turns an already strong entry point into a real eye opener.

Here is the fast breakdown:

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Ticker: $BFX on ERC-20 and BEP-20

$BFX on ERC-20 and BEP-20 Use case : Trade 500+ assets in one app

: Trade 500+ assets in one app Beta status : Live

: Live Launch trigger : Exchange launch starts at $15M raised

: Exchange launch starts at $15M raised Referral perk : 10% referral reward

: 10% referral reward Big reward hook: Top 10 buyers share $100,000, with $50,000 in $BFX for 1st place

Metric BlockchainFX ($BFX) Raised $14.55M+ Current Price $0.035 Launch Price $0.05 Participants 24,500+ Assets Supported 500+ Bonus Code CEX60

The real flex is not just price. BlockchainFX ($BFX) sends 70% of trading fees back to the community, with 50% to stakers and 20% used for buybacks. Then 50% of bought back tokens get burned. Add daily USDT rewards, trading credits up to $25,000, Visa card perks, CertiK and Coinsult audits, Solidproof KYC, and regulated status under the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority, and the setup feels a lot more serious than the usual presale chest thumping.

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Bonus Code CEX60 Is the Last Call Before the $15M Launch Switch Flips

This part has real pressure behind it. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is already sitting at $14.55M+, which means the project is closing in on the $15M mark that triggers launch. That is not some vague “soon” line. That is a specific number with a real effect. Once that target gets hit, the market moves to the next stage.

Then there is CEX60. That code gives 60% more $BFX coins until June 1 at 6pm Dubai time. That is the kind of deal that makes early buyers stop scrolling and actually do the math. Entry at $0.035 before a $0.05 launch price already looks solid. Add the bonus, the 10% referral program, daily rewards, and Founder's Club perks like Visa cards and trading credits, and the value stack starts looking pretty stacked. This one is not strolling toward launch. It is sprinting.

Ionix Chain (IONX) Keeps the Countdown Tight as Stage 18 Nears Its Next Price Jump

Ionix Chain (IONX) is in Stage 18 with a current buy price of 1 IONX = $0.025, while Stage 19 is listed at 1 IONX = $0.030. The page also states a confirmed CEX and DEX listing price after presale of $2.0-$5.0, which is a very bold range.

The same source shows 78% progress and $6,736,197/$11,045,000 in USDT raised. A purchase ticker on the page also shows 142,470 $IONX bought for $7,835.85. The timer displayed reads 00 days, 02 hours, 32 minutes, 07 seconds, which gives the whole page a “clock is ticking” feel.

Blazpay (BLAZ) Nears the Finish Line as Phase 8 Hits 90.9% Complete

Blazpay (BLAZ) is shown in Phase 8 with a presale price of $0.0205 per BLAZ token. The source also shows a price increase target from $0.0205 to $0.0236, which signals another step up is already lined up for the next phase.

The sales panel lists 268.96M/295.94M BLAZ sold, 90.9% complete, and $2.54M raised. That is a late stage look, and the page leans hard into scarcity with messaging around limited entry pricing. It is clearly in the part of the sale where the room starts feeling a lot tighter.

Is this the Safest Crypto Presale To Invest In Right Now?

BlockchainFX ($BFX), Ionix Chain (IONX), and Blazpay (BLAZ) all bring active presale momentum, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) has the fuller package. It pairs a live beta, 500+ tradable assets, fee sharing, daily rewards, and a defined launch trigger with a current entry price of $0.035.

That is why many early buyers are watching the BlockchainFX presale closely. The CEX60 code adds 60% more $BFX coins until June 1 at 6pm Dubai time, and the 10% referral reward adds another reason to move before the $15M launch mark gets hit.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.