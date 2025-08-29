iPhone 15 on Your Terms – Shop Now and Pay in Easy EMIs with Bajaj Insta EMI Card

Experience fast approval and a smooth checkout with the Insta EMI Card: the easiest and most affordable way to own the latest iPhone today.

Want the iPhone 15 but worried about the price? It could be yours today with the Insta EMI Card. This digital card makes buying easy with small, monthly payments instead of one big amount.

Why the iPhone 15 remains India's top smartphone choice

The iPhone 15 offers great value with its modern design and powerful performance. Getting an iPhone 15 on EMI makes this premium device more accessible to a wider range of people.

Key features that make the iPhone 15 special include its impressive Super Retina XDR display, which shows clear pictures. The impressive A16 processor runs apps fast and handles gaming smoothly. The dual camera system captures stunning super-high-resolution photos in any light condition. The powerful built-in 3349 mAh Li-ion battery offers up to 20 hours of video playback and fast charging. And multiple storage options mean you can pick what fits your needs best.

iPhone 15 models and price (August 2025)

Model Capacity Price (Rs.) iPhone 15 128 GB 69,900 256 GB 79,900 512 GB 99,900 iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB 79,900 256 GB 89,900 512 GB 1,09,900

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card offers multiple advantages that make smartphone purchases easier on your wallet. These benefits help you buy the iPhone 15 without disrupting your monthly budget plans, which is why smart shoppers choose this card for its flexibility and wide acceptance.

Key features and benefits

Feature Benefit Pre-qualified credit limit up to Rs. 3 lakh Covers all iPhone 15 variants without a credit card Flexible tenures from 3 to 60 months Choose monthly instalments that fit your budget Zero down payment offers on select products Pay close to nothing upfront Nil foreclosure charges Repay early without penalty Accepted at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores and all major e-commerce platforms Buy in cities and towns across India

Using your Insta EMI Card is not only the budget-friendly route for high-ticket expenses. It also beats a traditional credit card for many buyers and precludes the need for one. It has simple approvals with minimum documentation requirements, the tenures are clear, and the EMIs are predictable. Closing the loan early is easy and attracts zero foreclosure charges. What's more, repaying your EMIs on time helps you build and maintain a good credit score that makes accessing financial products at better rates easier in the future.

How to buy your iPhone on EMI: A step-by-step guide

Shopping online makes getting your iPhone 15 quick and convenient, wherever you are. Major e-commerce platforms accept the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card for iPhone 15 on EMI purchase. Online checkout takes just moments when you have your card details ready.

Browse your favourite e-commerce platform, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, or Bajaj Mall.

Select the iPhone 15 model you wish to buy and add it to your shopping cart.

Choose the EMI payment option during checkout and use your Insta EMI Card details when prompted.

Pick a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months, depending on your monthly budget planning.

Confirm the purchase by completing the verification process with a one-time password for security.

Visiting a partner store lets you see and experience the phone before buying, and also consult the knowledgeable store representatives to find the right model for you.

Steps to purchase offline are similar: you simply need to share your Insta EMI Card details at the checkout counter and pick your preferred repayment period. Confirm the purchase with an OTP verification and take your iPhone 15 on EMI home immediately.

Applying for an Insta EMI Card from Bajaj Finserv

Getting approved for the Insta EMI Card is straightforward for eligible candidates. Most working Indians can apply and get approved instantly with basic documents. Want your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card? Apply online. Eligibility checks before applying can save time.

Here are the eligibility requirements for the Insta EMI Card:

Indian national aged between 21 and 65 years

Regular monthly income from a salaried job or business

Good credit score per Bajaj Finserv risk policies

Valid KYC documents and bank account details

Apply for your Insta EMI Card online, using the Bajaj Finserv App or on the official website, or offline, by visiting a partner store in your city. Remember to keep your documents handy for verification. You will need to use your Aadhaar details or DigiLocker to complete the KYC verification online. At the partner store, a store representative will manually verify your documents. Once you are approved, pay the one-time charge of Rs. 530 and set up the e-mandate. Your card will be instantly activated.

Tips for responsible use of credit and the Insta EMI Card

Smart money habits help you enjoy your iPhone 15 and other big-ticket buys without financial stress.

Set a monthly budget and pick EMI amounts that fit comfortably.

Choose longer tenures for lower monthly payments, if needed.

Pay instalments on time to avoid harsh penalty charges.

Avoid buying unnecessary items or splurging impulsively.

Check for festival offers before making major purchases.

Use timely payments to build a positive credit history.

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card rewards responsible users with better credit scores over time.

Offers, down payments, and seasonal deals

Festival seasons bring special zero downpayment offers on popular shopping categories. Many partner stores provide extra discounts during festive seasons, like Diwali. Compare deals across different stores before finalising your iPhone 15 on EMI purchase.

Some e-commerce platforms offer exchange deals for old phones, which can reduce your EMI burden by lowering the cost of your new iPhone. Remember to check for current offers and promotions before making your purchase.

The iPhone 15 combines cutting-edge tech with everyday practicality that is ideal for Indian users. Monthly EMI payments make this premium gadget accessible without negatively affecting your savings or monthly budget. So, make the most of the instant digital activation and apply for your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card today so you can start shopping for your dream iPhone 15 on EMI.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication