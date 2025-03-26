Is Travel Insurance Necessary for Countries Offering Visa on Arrival?

You are excited to explore a new country that offers a visa on arrival. The bonus was that you didn’t have to make those pre-trip embassy visits and pile up endless documents. However, while packing your belongings, one thing that constantly hits your mind is whether you need travel insurance. Is it necessary?

For many, the idea of saving some extra money by skipping insurance is tempting, but it comes with a major cost. Let's discuss further.

Travel Insurance: A Necessity, Not an Option

Travel insurance provides financial coverage for unforeseen events during your journey. Here’s why you need this coverage for countries offering a visa on arrival:

Medical Emergencies

You are on a dreamy vacation in the Maldives. One day, while exploring the beaches, you had a severe accident that required immediate hospitalisation. However, the hospitals in your location lacked proper infrastructure, and you were evacuated to a nearby town with better healthcare facilities.

In this scenario, bearing the entire cost on your own could deplete your savings. This is where travel insurance can help. It provides financial coverage for medical expenses. The insurer arranges evacuation and covers the associated costs. Additionally, in the unfortunate event of death, the insurance also covers the expenses for the repatriation of the remains.

Trip Interruptions

Regardless of how much planning you do, flights can get delayed, plans may change and emergencies back home may force you to cut your trip short.

Let’s imagine another scenario: you may need to extend your trip due to unavoidable circumstances like extreme weather grounding all flights. In this case, the insurer will cover the cost of extended accommodation, equivalent to the charge of the originally booked hotel. They may also reimburse meal expenses up to a certain limit.

Lost or Delayed Luggage

Nothing ruins the excitement of landing in a new country and discovering your luggage has been lost or delayed. If you are without essentials like clothes or medication, it can be a nightmare.

Some of the common causes of delayed or lost luggage are:

Luggage handlers might accidentally send your bag to the wrong flight or destination due to mislabelling or incorrect scanning.

Airlines may offload some luggage if the flight carries too much weight. Your bag could be delayed if it is one of the last to be loaded.

If you check in your luggage at the last minute, it might not be loaded onto the plane in time.

If any of the scenarios cause a luggage delay, the insurer reimburses you for emergency purchases until your baggage is returned. It is important to mention that most insurance providers extend financial assistance in this scenario only if the delay exceeds 12 hours.

Natural Disasters

Natural disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes or floods can derail even the best-laid travel plans. Similarly, political instability may require you to leave the country unexpectedly.

Travel insurance online provides coverage for trip cancellations or interruptions caused by such scenarios.

Countries offering Visa on Arrival to Indians

Here are some countries where you, as an Indian, can get a visa on arrival:

Bahrain Fiji Bolivia Indonesia Uganda Qatar Tanzania Somalia Mauritius Ethiopia Kenya Thailand Jordan Ecuador Cape Verde Vietnam Sri Lanka Nepal Maldives Bhutan Comoro Island Seychelles Iran Tuvalu Cambodia Zimbabwe Myanmar Jamaica Macau —

Conclusion

Even when travelling to countries offering a visa on arrival, travel insurance is your safety net against the unexpected. While the ease of obtaining a visa on arrival simplifies your travel plans, it does not shield you from unexpected issues like medical emergencies, trip disruptions, or lost luggage.

Many destinations mandate travel insurance as part of their entry requirements. Even in countries where it is not compulsory, having a robust travel insurance plan ensures peace of mind and financial security.

Also, if you are a frequent traveller, get multi-trip travel insurance to cover multiple trips during the policy's duration and save on the premium.

