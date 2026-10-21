Jalsa by Mansha Hosts Corporate Event in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Jalsa by Mansha Hosts a Landmark 1,000-Guest Corporate Event in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

A milestone in corporate hospitality, showcasing the scale, service and event-hosting capabilities of Mansha Hotels in Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair).

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Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands — In a landmark moment for the region’s hospitality and events industry, Jalsa by Mansha successfully hosted a large-scale corporate event for approximately 1,000 guests, marking a significant milestone in the history of corporate event hosting in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Organised at Jalsa, the dedicated banquet and event venue by Mansha Hotels, the occasion demonstrated that the islands can accommodate corporate gatherings on a scale comparable to major metropolitan destinations. The event brought together a large gathering of professionals in an environment designed to support seamless coordination, comfortable guest experiences and professional hospitality.

Jalsa by Mansha: Setting New Benchmarks in Corporate Events

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Hosting an event for 1,000 guests requires meticulous planning, efficient operations and close coordination across multiple teams. From venue preparation and guest management to food service and on-ground execution, every aspect plays a vital role in delivering a successful experience.

Jalsa by Mansha rose to this challenge, showcasing its capabilities as a destination for large corporate functions, conferences, institutional gatherings and prestigious celebrations.

The successful execution of an event of this scale reflects Mansha Hotels’ continued commitment to developing hospitality infrastructure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and expanding the possibilities for large-format events in the region.

A Premier Banquet Destination in Sri Vijaya Puram

Located in Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly known as Port Blair, Jalsa is part of the Mansha Hotels portfolio and is designed to serve clients seeking a dedicated venue for important occasions.

Whether it is a corporate gathering, business conference, annual celebration, product launch, wedding reception or private function, Jalsa offers a venue for bringing people together through professionally managed events.

The successful hosting of this 1,000-guest corporate gathering further highlights the potential of Sri Vijaya Puram as a destination for business events and large-scale celebrations.

Strengthening Mansha Hotels’ Hospitality Legacy

Mansha Hotels continues to contribute to the growth of hospitality in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands through its commitment to guest experiences, food and beverage services, accommodation and event management.

For travellers researching the best hotels in Port Blair, Mansha Hotels offers a hospitality portfolio that extends beyond accommodation. With its banquet and dining facilities, the group also caters to corporate organisations, event planners and individuals looking for comprehensive hospitality solutions.

The achievement at Jalsa reinforces the group’s ambition to raise standards in the local hospitality sector and establish the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a stronger destination for corporate events and celebrations.

Jalsa by Mansha: Where Large-Scale Events Become Possible

The successful hosting of approximately 1,000 guests represents more than an individual event. It demonstrates the importance of capable venues, coordinated teams and professional hospitality in supporting the evolving needs of businesses and organisations across the islands.

As demand for corporate gatherings and destination events continues to grow, Jalsa by Mansha aims to remain a preferred venue for memorable occasions in Sri Vijaya Puram.

To explore the venue and learn more about hosting your next event, visit the official Jalsa by Mansha page:

￼https://www.manshahotels.com/jalsa-the-banquet-hall

Jalsa by Mansha — A destination for grand gatherings, corporate excellence and memorable celebrations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

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