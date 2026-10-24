Karwa Chauth 2026: Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery as a Gift Option for Wives

Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, 29 October this year, and the gift that follows the moonrise has changed. Sarees and sargi still come from the family; the piece a husband buys is now, more often than not, diamond jewellery she can make it a part of her everyday life rather than keeping it just for occasions. With 24-carat gold near ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams, a certified lab-grown diamond piece has become the practical choice: the diamond is real, the certificate is the same one mined diamonds carry, and the price sits where a few grams of gold used to. Here is what to buy, by the piece, and what to check before you pay.

The mangalsutra, with a solitaire

The most-asked-for Karwa Chauth gift is the one she already wears, remade with a diamond at its centre. Aukera, the Bengaluru-based brand that calls itself The Solitaire Expert, crafts its diamond mangalsutra collection in 18-karat gold from ₹64,682 to about ₹1.5 lakh, with the black beads kept slim so the solitaire does the work. Every diamond comes with an IGI report, and from 0.30 carat the report is the expanded one that records the cut grade - the single measure that decides how much brilliance she will actually see.

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The bangle she wears beside gold

A Karwa Chauth bangle is a North Indian custom in its own right, and a single slim diamond bangle sits comfortably next to the gold ones she already owns. Aukera's bracelets and bangles start at ₹46,440, with tennis bracelets from ₹1,16,286 for the wife who has her studs and pendant already.

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Studs, a pendant, or a nose pin

For a first diamond or a smaller budget, solitaire studs from ₹11,581 and pendants from ₹24,389 are the pieces worn most days of the year; diamond nose pins run from ₹4,590 and each carries its own IGI report, which is rare at that price. For the household that keeps the Lakshmi puja, the Aukera Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™ pendant, an eight-sided diamond inspired by the eight forms of the goddess, is ₹42,155 and comes with a complimentary Silver Lakshmi Paduka for the threshold on Diwali night.

What makes it a gift she keeps

Three things, in order. The certificate: ask for a report on each diamond, not a letter for the piece, and read the cut grade before the carat weight. The light: Aukera's signature solitaires carry a second grading from GemEx or GCAL 8X that measures brilliance, fire and scintillation rather than describing them, and the brand says it is the only lab-grown house in India to issue GemEx reports. The exit: Aukera's exchange is lifetime, at the full prevailing value of the diamond and metal less making charges and GST, and its buy-back pays 100% of the metal and 80% of the diamond value, honoured at any of its 35-plus stores. A gift she can exchange for another design or product, while retaining its value through Aukera’s lifetime exchange benefit.

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If you want to see it first

Festive weeks are short on time. Aukera's at-home trial sends a shortlisted set to the door after a short video call; in store, the Diamond Bar lets you see two solitaires of the same carat side by side under one light before you decide. Its Delhi NCR stores are hosting Karwa Chauth mehendi and nail-art sessions from 26 to 28 October, a reason to make the visit together. Order a few days before the 29th if you want the piece in hand for moonrise, and start with the gifts designed for her edit, sorted by price, if you would rather she chose.

Frequently asked questions

What is a good Karwa Chauth gift for a wife in 2026?

A certified diamond piece she will wear daily: a solitaire mangalsutra (Aukera from ₹64,682), a slim diamond bangle (from ₹46,440) or solitaire studs (from ₹11,581), with a 100% lifetime exchange so the style can change later.

Is lab-grown diamond jewellery a good Karwa Chauth gift?

Yes. Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds with the same IGI grading as mined diamonds, at a fraction of the price, and brands such as Aukera back them with lifetime exchange and buy-back.

About Aukera

Aukera is The Solitaire Expert: diamond jewellery crafted with grown diamonds, seven trademarked solitaires engineered for maximum light performance, IGI, GCAL and GemEx certification, lifetime exchange and buy-back, 35+ stores across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Dehradun and Visakhapatnam, and aukerajewellery.com.

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