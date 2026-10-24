DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Partner Exclusives / Karwa Chauth 2026: Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery as a Gift Option for Wives
Advertorial

Karwa Chauth 2026: Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery as a Gift Option for Wives

article_Author
Sponsored
Updated At : 12:58 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, 29 October this year, and the gift that follows the moonrise has changed. Sarees and sargi still come from the family; the piece a husband buys is now, more often than not, diamond jewellery she can make it a part of her everyday life rather than keeping it just for occasions. With 24-carat gold near ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams, a certified lab-grown diamond piece has become the practical choice: the diamond is real, the certificate is the same one mined diamonds carry, and the price sits where a few grams of gold used to. Here is what to buy, by the piece, and what to check before you pay.

The mangalsutra, with a solitaire

The most-asked-for Karwa Chauth gift is the one she already wears, remade with a diamond at its centre. Aukera, the Bengaluru-based brand that calls itself The Solitaire Expert, crafts its diamond mangalsutra collection in 18-karat gold from ₹64,682 to about ₹1.5 lakh, with the black beads kept slim so the solitaire does the work. Every diamond comes with an IGI report, and from 0.30 carat the report is the expanded one that records the cut grade - the single measure that decides how much brilliance she will actually see.

Advertisement

The bangle she wears beside gold

A Karwa Chauth bangle is a North Indian custom in its own right, and a single slim diamond bangle sits comfortably next to the gold ones she already owns. Aukera's bracelets and bangles start at ₹46,440, with tennis bracelets from ₹1,16,286 for the wife who has her studs and pendant already.

Advertisement

Studs, a pendant, or a nose pin

For a first diamond or a smaller budget, solitaire studs from ₹11,581 and pendants from ₹24,389 are the pieces worn most days of the year; diamond nose pins run from ₹4,590 and each carries its own IGI report, which is rare at that price. For the household that keeps the Lakshmi puja, the Aukera Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™ pendant, an eight-sided diamond inspired by the eight forms of the goddess, is ₹42,155 and comes with a complimentary Silver Lakshmi Paduka for the threshold on Diwali night.

What makes it a gift she keeps

Three things, in order. The certificate: ask for a report on each diamond, not a letter for the piece, and read the cut grade before the carat weight. The light: Aukera's signature solitaires carry a second grading from GemEx or GCAL 8X that measures brilliance, fire and scintillation rather than describing them, and the brand says it is the only lab-grown house in India to issue GemEx reports. The exit: Aukera's exchange is lifetime, at the full prevailing value of the diamond and metal less making charges and GST, and its buy-back pays 100% of the metal and 80% of the diamond value, honoured at any of its 35-plus stores. A gift she can exchange for another design or product, while retaining its value through Aukera’s lifetime exchange benefit.

Advertisement

If you want to see it first

Festive weeks are short on time. Aukera's at-home trial sends a shortlisted set to the door after a short video call; in store, the Diamond Bar lets you see two solitaires of the same carat side by side under one light before you decide. Its Delhi NCR stores are hosting Karwa Chauth mehendi and nail-art sessions from 26 to 28 October, a reason to make the visit together. Order a few days before the 29th if you want the piece in hand for moonrise, and start with the gifts designed for her edit, sorted by price, if you would rather she chose.

Frequently asked questions

What is a good Karwa Chauth gift for a wife in 2026?

A certified diamond piece she will wear daily: a solitaire mangalsutra (Aukera from ₹64,682), a slim diamond bangle (from ₹46,440) or solitaire studs (from ₹11,581), with a 100% lifetime exchange so the style can change later.

Is lab-grown diamond jewellery a good Karwa Chauth gift?

Yes. Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds with the same IGI grading as mined diamonds, at a fraction of the price, and brands such as Aukera back them with lifetime exchange and buy-back.

About Aukera

Aukera is The Solitaire Expert: diamond jewellery crafted with grown diamonds, seven trademarked solitaires engineered for maximum light performance, IGI, GCAL and GemEx certification, lifetime exchange and buy-back, 35+ stores across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Dehradun and Visakhapatnam, and aukerajewellery.com.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts