Kiyosaki Warns of Financial Crisis as WeWake’s New Presale Crypto Gains Momentum

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has issued a financial crash warning. Kiyosaki says the current global conditions mirror the lead-up to the 1929 Great Depression. Amid this, the WeWake's crypto presale has drawn attention with its new presale crypto offering gasless and wallet-free blockchain access. While Kiyosaki urges investors to hold gold, silver, and Bitcoin, WeWake is building tools that aim to bring everyday users into crypto with ease and speed.

Kiyosaki’s Warning of a Possible Global Financial Crash

Robert Kiyosaki believes the world economy is in a fragile state and has advised investors to prepare. “We’ve got soaring debt, unstable interest rates, and a world economy that feels like it’s running on hope,” he said.

He is comparing the present-day financial system to the one that existed before the 1929 crash. He warns that many are overly confident in fiat currencies and centralized financial institutions. Kiyosaki is currently holding gold, silver, and Bitcoin as part of his personal strategy. He stated, “I’m not selling. I’m holding tight.”

His approach is based on the idea that traditional currencies and markets may not survive a full-scale crisis. He believes assets like gold and silver have held value for decades, while Bitcoin is now viewed as digital gold.

Kiyosaki’s message is clear: protect existing assets and be cautious. He advises people to avoid full dependence on traditional systems and consider alternative stores of value. His statements continue to influence public conversation about market risk.

WeWake Offers Walletless Entry Into Crypto With New Presale Crypto Launch

As Kiyosaki warns of global instability, WeWake is building a solution aimed at simplifying access to decentralized platforms. WeWake’s new presale crypto has started, offering the WAKE token at $0.0160. The project is gaining traction for its zero-gas, wallet-free blockchain access.

WeWake eliminates the need for seed phrases and upfront ETH. Instead, users can log in using platforms like Google or Telegram. A smart wallet is created automatically, allowing transactions without browser extensions or manual wallet setup.

The WeWake whitepaper is now available and outlines the technical structure and goals of the project. Powered by a zk-rollup Layer 2 chain and ERC-4337 smart wallets, the network aims to reduce friction for new users.

The WAKE token will be used across governance, staking, and transaction rewards. According to its tokenomics, 32% of the total 308,726,951 supply is allocated for the New Presale Crypto. Additional allocations include 14% for ecosystem growth and 12% for treasury functions.

WeWake’s roadmap includes a public testnet in Q4 2025 and a full mainnet launch in mid-2026. Developers can access the SDK and begin building apps that allow instant onboarding with no gas or wallets required.

How WeWake’s Wallet-Free Blockchain Is Built for Mass Adoption

The WeWake ecosystem removes traditional barriers to crypto onboarding. Users no longer need to understand private keys or download external wallet apps. This opens access to Web3 for wider, less technical audiences.

WeWake uses ERC-4337-based smart wallets, MPC authentication, and Paymaster systems that cover gas fees. These tools allow transactions to be completed in seconds without user-side complexity. The Paymaster API lets dApps sponsor user transactions, which is expected to increase adoption rates.

The project has outlined several use cases, including NFT onboarding, Telegram dApps, DeFi, and public sector tools. Developers are encouraged to request SDK access for early integration into their platforms.

The WAKE token will be central to the system. It supports staking, governance, cashback rewards, and ecosystem access. Token holders can participate in proposal voting and gain rewards through dApp usage.

WeWake is targeting the next generation of crypto users. With its simple login and zero-fee design, it addresses the problems that have kept non-technical users out of Web3.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication