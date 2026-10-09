Knee Replacement Surgery in Mira Road: Cost Factors and Treatment Considerations

Just ask anyone who has suffered from painful knee joints throughout their life. The evening walks you skip. The stairs you avoid. The floor seating at a wedding you dodge without saying why. Most people arrive here after everything else has been tried. Physio, painkillers, and injections, and then one day none of it holds. That's usually when knee replacement surgery enters the conversation.

It is a well-known procedure that replaces the damaged parts of the joint with smooth, durable implants. Most patients are walking the next day and back to the life they missed within a few months. It's a big call and allows many to stop being sidelined.

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What Is Knee Replacement Surgery?

It generally resurfaces a worn joint. The lower femur, the upper tibia, and occasionally the kneecap get artificial surfaces where the cartilage used to be. At its core, the procedure replaces damaged surfaces to stop the bones in your knee from rubbing together.

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When Should You See an Orthopedic Doctor in Mira Road?

Not all knee pain requires surgery. But certain symptoms are worth bringing up with an orthopedist.

Rest and medicine don't relieve the pain.

Persistent swelling and stiffness with a noticeably limited range of motion of the knee joint.

Difficulty walking even short distances.

Difficulty climbing stairs and rising from seats.

Bowed appearance of the knee joint.

Failure of pain to improve following use of pain medication, physical therapy, or knee injections.

If you have these symptoms, see an orthopedic doctor in Mira Road to learn about your condition.

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What Can Cause It?

Many health conditions can affect your knee joint and lead to the need for surgical intervention. Some of the main reasons patients undergo knee replacement are:

Osteoarthritis

Post-traumatic arthritis

Bone deformities

Rheumatoid arthritis

How Is a Knee Replacement Done?

There's no single method. What your surgeon recommends depends on how much of your knee has worn out.

Total knee replacement involves replacing the entire joint surface. It's the usual call when the damage runs across the knee.

Partial knee replacement involves replacing only the worn side and leaves the healthy part alone.

Another option worth knowing about is robotic knee replacement. For trickier cases, it uses robotic guidance to help the surgeon place each part exactly where it needs to go.

How to Prepare for Surgery?

First, your doctor will assess your overall health, often with blood work, an ECG, a chest X-ray, and some knee imaging, tailored to your situation.

Tell them about all the medicines you take, and try a few simple exercises to keep your knee from stiffening up before the day arrives.

Create a safe space for yourself, where you are neither in danger nor dependent.

Someone must be around you, at least in the first two weeks after the operation.

If you smoke, cutting back or quitting before the date lowers your surgical risk.

Your doctor's advice on alcohol is worth following as well

It’s perfectly natural to feel anxious. What settles them, more than anything, is understanding what actually happens during the procedure. Your surgeon can talk you through it to make you feel comfortable

What Happens During the Process?

The surgeon fits the implants after removing the joint’s worn parts. Alignment and range of motion are checked before closing. Most procedures take one to two hours. The whole procedure usually takes one to two hours. You'll remain in the hospital for a few days afterwards. That time is used to control pain, watch the wound, and get you walking with a frame or walker. You can also go home if you can walk safely.

What Happens After a Knee Replacement Surgery?

● Day 1–2: You're out of bed and walking, usually with support.

● First month: Walking gets steadily easier, and physical therapy takes over as the main focus.

● Weeks 4–6: Most people are walking unaided, driving again, and back at a desk job.

● Full activity, sports, longer walks, and real exertion tend to return over the next two to three months.

Are There Any Risks Associated?

Like any surgery, there are risks associated with knee replacement as well. However, most patients get through it without any of them. Some of them include:

Blood clots

Bleeding

Infection at the implant site

Injury to nerves or blood vessels

Stiffness that lingers

Wear in the implant after many years may require replacement

How To Minimize the Risks?

You are encouraged to exercise after surgery.

Eat well and get enough protein.

Listen to your doctor, and take medication the way it's prescribed, nothing improvised.

Please don’t forget your physical therapy appointments.

Use walking aids for safety and to help you avoid falls

How Much Does It Cost on Mira Road?

The cost of knee replacement in Mira Road is not fixed. If you need only part of the procedure, it will cost less. In contrast, the cost will be higher for bilateral or robotic surgery. Cost depends heavily on which procedure you're having.

Procedure Cost Estimate Partial Knee Replacement (PKR) ₹1.2 lakh – ₹3 lakh Total Knee Replacement (TKR) ₹1.8 lakh – ₹4.5 lakh Bilateral Knee Replacement ₹3.5 lakh – ₹8 lakh Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement ₹2.5 lakh – ₹7.5 lakh Revision Knee Replacement Surgery ₹2.5 lakh – ₹6.5 lakh

A few things can cause the cost to go up or down:

Hospital infrastructure and technology used

Blood work and imaging

Physical therapy appointments

Total, partial, or robot-assisted replacement

The type of room you choose while in the hospital, and the surgeon’s skills and experience.

Can You Do It For Less?

Yes, and most people leave a few of these lying around. That said, insurance, government schemes, and hospital packages bring the cost within reach for most patients.

Government Schemes: Knee replacement may be covered under Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) but not in all cases. It is subject to your eligibility, the hospital being empaneled under the scheme, and an applicable package covering the procedure. You should confirm with the hospital itself before you rely on it.

Fixed Packages: Most hospitals have packages for pricing, and that makes it easy.

Value Over Cost: It doesn’t always mean cheap is best.

Making the Decision

This isn't a decision to rush. It comes down to how bad your symptoms actually are, your overall health, what you've already tried, and what you can realistically afford. But for most people who reach this point, having the surgery is what finally lets them stop planning their day around a bad knee.

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