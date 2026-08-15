KoinBX Futures Set to Launch on August 15 With Zero-Trading-Fee Passes

KoinBX is preparing to expand its trading ecosystem with the launch of futures trading, introducing leveraged markets alongside a subscription-based fee model designed for active crypto traders. The upcoming launch will bring Long and Short trading opportunities to users while putting the spotlight on a new Futures Pass structure.

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KoinBX Futures Introduces a Different Approach to Trading Fees

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Trading fees can become a significant consideration for users who frequently open and close futures positions. KoinBX is approaching this challenge through a monthly subscription model that provides eligible traders with a defined fee-free trading allowance.

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Under the new Futures Pass system, users can select a plan based on their expected trading activity. The allowance then refreshes each month, creating a recurring benefit for traders who actively participate in futures markets.

KoinBX Futures Offers Gold and Platinum Pass Options

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KoinBX’s latest announcement highlights two Futures Pass options: Gold and Platinum.

The Gold Pass offers a ₹5 lakh fee-free allowance for ₹99 + GST per month, while the Platinum Pass provides a ₹25 lakh fee-free allowance for ₹499 + GST per month.

Monthly allowance renewal is a key part of the model. Rather than treating the benefit as a one-time allocation, KoinBX has structured the passes around recurring monthly access, potentially giving active traders greater predictability when managing trading expenses.

Zero-trading-fee benefits remain subject to the applicable pass terms, allowance limits, and eligibility conditions.

KoinBX Futures Brings Long and Short Trading

Futures trading gives market participants the ability to build strategies around both rising and falling prices. Traders who expect an asset to appreciate can take a Long position, while those anticipating a decline can consider going Short.

KoinBX Futures is also designed to provide leveraged trading. Leverage can increase exposure to market movements, but it can equally magnify losses. Traders should therefore understand how leverage works and use appropriate risk-management measures before entering positions.

KoinBX Futures Opens a New Chapter

The introduction of futures trading expands KoinBX’s product ecosystem while giving traders access to another way of participating in crypto markets. More importantly, the Futures Pass introduces an alternative perspective on trading fees by replacing repeated individual charges with a defined monthly allowance for eligible trades.

With the futures launch approaching, KoinBX is encouraging traders not to simply watch from the sidelines but to participate in the new trading experience. Download KoinBX App on Playstore or Download KoinBX App on AppStore to explore the upcoming Futures trading experience.

Zero trading fee benefits are subject to the applicable KoinBX Futures Pass terms, allowance, and eligibility conditions. Futures trading involves significant risk, and leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Traders should understand the risks before trading.

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