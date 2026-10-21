Kulamani Biswal on the MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2026 and Its Implications for Odisha’s Mineral Revenue

Odisha holds large reserves of iron ore, coal, bauxite and chromite, and mining helps pay for roads, jobs and welfare schemes. So the MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2026 matters more here than in most States. Kulamani Biswal, former Director (Finance) of NTPC Limited, says the law needs a careful reading, because the loudest claims about it on both sides are wrong.

His starting point is simple. Odisha will not lose all its mineral revenue. The open question is whether the amendment limits the State’s room to levy and recover certain taxes, cesses and charges tied to mineral rights and mineral-bearing land.

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What the Amendment Changes

Section 9D is the provision at issue. It restricts State taxes, cesses and other levies on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, including levies linked to the quantity or value of minerals or to royalty, subject to conditions the Central Government will prescribe. Some unpaid dues from before the amendment, where covered, will be treated as invalid. Money already recovered or deposited will not be refunded.

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This raises constitutional questions, since the Constitution divides taxation powers over land, mineral rights and mines between the Union and the States. The Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment on mineral taxation gave State powers in this area more weight.

No official figure exists for what Odisha could lose because of Section 9D. In September 2026, the State Government told the Legislative Assembly it had not yet assessed the financial effect, including how much in arrears might become unrecoverable.

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So a claim that Odisha will lose ₹100,000 crore has no basis. That figure is the State’s overall annual mineral revenue, which comes from several sources. It is not the amount at risk under Section 9D.

The Centre says the amendment does not take away the States’ rights over minerals or land. Royalty, auction premium, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) contributions and GST continue, and taxation of minor minerals is outside the amendment. What changes is that existing State levies covered by Section 9D face new restrictions, qualifying past dues that are unpaid may be invalidated, and future levies tied to mineral rights will be subject to Central conditions.

Why Odisha has Reason to Worry

Biswal sees two risks. First, restricted levies would leave Odisha less freedom to design new ways of taxing the value its minerals generate. Second, if large unpaid claims fall under Section 9D, the State may never collect them.

To measure its exposure, he says, Odisha needs a mineral-by-mineral and levy-by-levy count of what it collects, what it has realised, what is still recoverable and what Section 9D could affect, along with the legal basis of each levy. Until then, any number is a guess.

The issue goes beyond money. Mineral-bearing States supply the land and carry much of the environmental and social cost of mining, while minerals matter to national growth. Biswal accepts that the Centre’s aim of reducing uncertainty and encouraging investment is legitimate. But he argues that investor stability should not come at the cost of the constitutional fiscal interests of mineral-rich States. A sound federal arrangement gives investors certainty and resource-bearing States a fair deal.

The BJP won 78 of 147 Assembly seats and 20 of Odisha’s 21 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, so the State and the Centre are governed by the same party. Biswal says that should not mean confrontation. It should help the State secure a fair, constitutionally sound outcome, and cooperative federalism will be tested by whether it delivers measurable fiscal gains for Odisha’s people.

What the State Should Do

Biswal wants the Government to publish an “Odisha Mineral Fiscal Impact Assessment – MMDR Amendment, 2026” separating protected revenue, revenue that may fall under Section 9D, claims that may become unrecoverable, future options that may be limited and questions needing Central rules or court rulings. He also wants expert advice on the validity of Section 9D, especially against Entries 49, 50 and 54 of the Seventh Schedule, and constructive talks with the Union Government on the rules.

The 2026 amendment is neither a takeover of State mineral revenue nor a change without fiscal weight. Royalty, auction premium, DMF and GST carry on, but Odisha’s future freedom over mineral levies and some past dues remain uncertain. Kulamani Biswal wants a transparent assessment before anyone argues over numbers, and says success should be judged by whether national development and State interests advance together. That is the test of cooperative federalism, and of Odisha’s ability to protect its mineral wealth for future generations.

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