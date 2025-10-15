LBank Announces $2 Million Campaign to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Lucky Draws, Futures Trading Events, and Rewards

Singapore, October 15, 2025 ——LBank, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its 10th anniversary celebrations with an explosive $2 million campaign, rewarding both loyal traders and new users through a series of engaging events. The campaign for the $2 million total prize pool is on until November 15, 2025, presenting a special moment for LBank to redefine trading excellence and empower its global community.

Advertisement

Over the past decade, LBank has grown into a trusted platform serving 20 million users worldwide, pioneering innovative asset listings and empowering the crypto community with industry-leading products. To celebrate this milestone, the exchange is rolling out a multi-faceted campaign that combines fun, competition, and opportunity.

Advertisement

Key Highlights of the LBank 10th Anniversary Campaign:

Advertisement

100% Lucky Draw: Grab Your Share of $1,700,000 USDT

By completing simple tasks like deposits, trades, or referrals, users can enter daily draws to win popular memecoins, mainstream coins like BTC, ETH, and SOL, or high-value gadgets like the iPhone 17 Pro and Nintendo Switch.

Futures Race: Win Your Share of $300,000 in Prizes

The Futures Race invites users to compete in perpetual contract trading for a share of $300,000 in USDT. Weekly leaderboards reward top performers, with accessible entry points for both seasoned traders and newcomers.

Advertisement

Bonus Rewards: Unlock Exclusive Bonuses with Argentine National Team Sponsorship

Users can unlock a $100 bonus reward upon completing registration. Additionally, by depositing assets into futures accounts, they can earn 100% bonus rewards.

“This campaign is more than just a celebration — it’s our way of saying thank you to the millions of users who have trusted LBank over the past 10 years,” said Eric He, Community Angel Officer & Risk Control Advisor at LBank. “We’re excited to continue shaping the future of crypto together with our global community.”

As LBank steps into its next decade, the exchange is committed to innovation and accessibility. Plans include enhanced AI-driven trading tools, expanded fiat on-ramps for emerging markets, and deeper integrations with Web3 ecosystems. With a focus on security, sustainability, and user empowerment, LBank aims to lead the charge in making cryptocurrency trading safer and more inclusive for all.

For more details on the campaign and to participate, visit LBank 10th Anniversary Carnival.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $8.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

For media requests, please contact:

Email: press@lbank.com

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.