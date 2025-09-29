LBank Marks Argentina National Team Sponsorship with $100 Million Bonus Campaign

Singapore, September 26, 2025 — LBank, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is thrilled to announce the launch of its $100 Million Bonus Pro campaign, celebrating its regional sponsorship of the Argentina National Team. As part of the campaign, users can enjoy a $100 sign-up reward and a 100% deposit bonus. Combining the passion of football with the transformative power of Web3, this initiative invites crypto enthusiasts and sports fans alike to join a movement that redefines community, competition, and financial freedom.

Inspired by the Argentina National Team’s legacy of resilience, unity, and championship spirit, the $100 Million Bonus Pro is designed to empower every participant. With a massive $100 million prize pool, a guaranteed 100% deposit bonus, and no cap on individual rewards, this event presents a game-changing opportunity for both seasoned investors and newcomers.

The campaign begins on September 26, 2025, offering two simple ways to participate:

Instantly claim $100 Bonus Pro by joining the campaign.

by joining the campaign. Fund your futures account and receive up to a 100% Bonus Pro match on your deposit — with no upper limit.

match on your deposit — with no upper limit. Exclusive Link 👉 https://www.lbank.com/activity/bonuspro/100M-BonusPro?utm_source=kl&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=AFA-activity&utm_term=of&utm_content=lbank-mkt

This initiative goes beyond a typical promotional event, reflecting the shared values of perseverance, inclusivity, and excellence that unite football and LBank. By partnering with one of football’s most historic teams, LBank is building a dynamic platform that merges the excitement of the game with the innovation of decentralized finance. This bold approach sets a new standard, encouraging users to seize unique opportunities at the intersection of sports passion and crypto innovation.

The launch of the $100 Million Bonus Pro follows a series of major achievements for LBank in 2025. From leading the way in memecoin listings and pioneering high-potential 100x coins, to launching LBANK EDGE and xStocks Zone, LBank continues to redefine the user-centric exchange model. Its sponsorship of the Argentina National Team is part of a broader vision: creating a borderless Web3 ecosystem where technology, culture, and community meet in innovative ways.

For full details on participation, please visit the $100 Million Bonus Pro page on LBank.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, serving over 15 million registered users across 210+ countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion and a 9-year track record of zero security breaches, LBank is committed to providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly trading experience. Thanks to its innovative trading solutions, users have achieved average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As a pioneer in the memecoin sector, LBank has listed more than 300 mainstream memecoins and over 50 high-potential projects. With the highest number of 100x-potential memecoins globally, LBank stands out as the go-to platform for memecoin investors, offering rapid listings, liquidity leadership, and reliable trading guarantees.

