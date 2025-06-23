LBank Partners with TradingView to Deliver Advanced Charting for Crypto Traders

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2025 — LBank(lbank.com), a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its official integration with TradingView, the world’s most popular charting and market analysis platform. This partnership embeds TradingView’s cutting-edge charting tools directly into LBank’s interface, empowering traders with seamless, data-driven insights to navigate the dynamic crypto markets.

LBank users now have instant access to TradingView’s interactive charts, featuring over 100 technical indicators, customizable drawing tools, and real-time market data. Traders can analyze trends, pinpoint support and resistance levels, and execute strategies without leaving the platform. With LBank serving over 15 million users across 210+ countries and regions, this upgrade significantly enhances the trading experience for novices and professionals alike.

In parallel, TradingView users can now seamlessly access real-time data from LBank, including all perpetual futures trading pairs, allowing them to stay informed and analyze markets with greater accuracy. The bi-directional integration creates a unified ecosystem where analysis and execution work hand-in-hand.

“LBank is dedicated to simplifying crypto trading while maximizing user potential,” said Eric He, Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Adviser of LBank. “By integrating TradingView’s industry-standard tools, we’re equipping our community to make smarter, faster decisions in volatile markets.”

This move aligns with LBank’s ongoing commitment to innovation and user-centric development, following recent milestones like the daily trading volume surpassing $4 billion in the 2025 Q1 report. As LBank expands its global footprint, this feature reinforces its commitment to delivering intuitive, high-performance solutions for traders worldwide.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 15 million registered users across more than 210 countries and regions. With daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion and a 9-year track record of safe operations with zero security incidents, LBank is committed to delivering a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, LBank has helped users achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As a pioneer in the Memecoin sector, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream Memecoins and 50+ high-potential Meme gems. With the highest proportion of 100x Meme assets globally, LBank stands out with fastest altcoin listings, Top 1 in Meme liquidity and trading guarantee — making it the go-to platform for Memecoin investors worldwide.

