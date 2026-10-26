Life Insurance for Parents Funding a Child’s Overseas Education: Coverage Considerations

The admission letter arrives. Whoops of joy, photos on the family WhatsApp group, a relative asking about the fees. Then the real conversation starts at the dining table. Tuition abroad, living costs, flights, and a loan of a few tens of lakhs to make it possible.

Everyone talks about the degree. Hardly anyone talks about what happens to that loan if the person repaying it isn't around.

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Who Is Actually on the Hook for the Loan?

Usually the parents. Lenders typically want a co-borrower, and for a student with no income, that means mum, dad or both. If the student can't pay, the lender comes to them. If the student dies, the bank doesn't write the debt off by default either.

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So the loan isn't just your child's. It's yours too, legally and financially. And that changes the question from "can she repay?" to "what happens to the family if I'm not here while the loan is still running?"

How Big Does the Debt Really Get?

Bigger than the sanctioned amount. During the course, and often for six to twelve months afterwards, repayment usually pauses, a period called the moratorium. Interest, though, keeps ticking. Depending on the terms, you might pay it during the course or let it add up.

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Take a ₹40 lakh loan at about 10 per cent. After two and a half years of study and moratorium, the amount owed could be around ₹50 lakh, before a single full instalment. And rupee falls can quietly add more, since fees are often in foreign currency. The figure on the sanction letter is only the start. Budget for the bigger number you'll actually owe. Ask the lender for the repayment schedule in writing, moratorium and interest treatment included.

What Is the Cover Really For?

Add up three things. The outstanding loan at its peak is one. Your household's ongoing expenses, for the years the family would still rely on your income, is the second. Then add the goals still ahead, such as a sibling's education or your own retirement.

For life insurance coverage, a rough starting point is the loan, plus a good few years of household expenses, minus whatever savings and investments you've already got. Say the loan is ₹50 lakh. Then ₹1.5 crore or more wouldn't be unusual. Treat that as an illustration, though; no two households match.

Is the Bank's Own Cover Enough?

Banks sometimes push a loan-linked policy when the loan is sanctioned. It's handy, and the cover shrinks as the loan does. But the cover typically matches the loan and nothing more. It does nothing for your household's monthly expenses or your other goals.

Read the fine print. Is the premium added to the loan? Who receives the money? What's left out? Buying your own policy is often cheaper and broader.

Choosing Between Simple Options

Line up a few life insurance plans and you'll notice that the plain pure-protection type gives the biggest cover for the smallest premium. It pays only if the insured dies within the term. No maturity payout, hence the low price, and a good match for a debt with a finish date.

Match the term to the loan and to your dependents' needs. If repayment will run for ten to fifteen years, cover should comfortably outlast it, with a margin in case things take longer. Consider a higher sum assured at the start, since your liability is largest when the loan is fresh.

Do Both Parents Need Cover?

Both co-borrowers? Then most likely, yes. Even if one parent runs the home and doesn't earn, losing them hurts. Somebody has to be paid to do what they did. And if both earn, either death hurts the loan repayment and the family budget.

Cover each parent according to their income, their role and their share of the loan. Don't leave the second parent out just because their salary is smaller.

What About Your Child's Own Protection?

Once she starts earning, she should buy her own cover. Younger buyers pay less, and she'll probably carry the loan, perhaps rent and other obligations. If her income abroad supports repayment, a policy on her life can spare you, as co-borrower, from a worse outcome.

Mind the paperwork as well. Living overseas can muddy residence, currency and nominee details, so ask the insurer what their rules say before she applies. Her health cover abroad is a separate matter too, because most universities insist on their own student health plan, and it won't replace protection for the loan.

Tax Points Worth Knowing

Interest on an education loan can be claimed under Section 129 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, for up to eight years, in the old tax regime, and there's no cap on the interest amount.

Premiums on a life policy may qualify under Section 123 of the same Act within the overall limit. And payouts to a nominee are generally tax-free under Section 11, read with Schedule II. Rules change, so confirm the current position before you rely on any of it.

Don't Sign the Loan Without Sorting This Out

You're backing your child with borrowed money. The net underneath should be at least as big as the borrowing. Before you sign, work out how much cover is needed, for whom, and for how many years. A week of homework now beats a crisis at the worst time.

Congratulations to your child, and good luck to the whole family. Go in with your eyes open.

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