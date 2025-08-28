Litecoin and HBAR Market Updates: Price Insights and Emerging Crypto Trends

The third quarter of 2025 is wrapping up fast and has set up to be one of the most exciting spans in crypto. As we expect the mid-September Fed rate cut and altcoins keep rising in momentum, investors are searching the market for the top altcoins to invest in for the highest growth.

More established projects like Litecoin and Hedera (HBAR) are exhibiting constructive technicals. However, a fast-growing new PayFi altcoin, Remittix (RTX), is fast becoming the top choice, promising an exponential surge.

Litecoin (LTC) Targets $145, Backed by Liquidity

Litecoin has similarly remained on traders’ watchlists as liquidity rises over the $110 level. Analysts cite unfinished business in higher timeframes, implying that LTC could be dragged toward $145 in the coming weeks.

Considering the upcoming Litecoin spot ETF approval in October, LTC’s chart could surge toward that $145 magnet point should momentum persist. Yet, as always with Litecoin, volatility is a core part of the journey, and retracements are likely.

Hedera (HBAR) Displays Consistent Growth, but Growth Appears Restricted

HBAR trades at $0.2364, a slight rise from its July lows. With a continuous emphasis on enterprise solutions and decentralized apps development, enough use cases are more attractive to long-term investors than short-term holders.

Recent market data reflects constant accumulation, but growth is sluggish and restricted. Critics note that HBAR is a safer choice with lower volatility, though traders striving for rapid, high returns may want to consider other alternatives.

Experts Call Remittix Best Crypto to Buy Today

Remittix (RTX) is now growing and positioning itself as the best crypto for traders hoping for significant growth beyond traditional or large-cap altcoins. Here is a project that provides real-world PayFi solutions, enabling users to transact across borders in crypto and settle instantly in local fiat.

Before launch, the project had already exceeded $21.6 million in funding, and BitMart announced the first centralized exchange listing. Still, the ecosystem is set for another listing to be revealed once Remittix hits $22 million in capital.

This project is top on investors’ watchlists for these reasons:

Utility-based solutions in B2B and B2C payments eliminate bottlenecks affecting cross-border remittances.

An active and thriving community delivering social engagement and stakeholder options lures long-term investors.

Low entry price with massive upswing potential. If the adoption rate keeps rising, analysts expect rapid growth to as high as $5.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.