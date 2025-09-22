Litecoin Price Prediction and HBAR News are falling under new examination this September as traders weigh long-term adoption against short-term volatility. These projects, of course, remain staples of the discussion of proven blockchain utility, yet new entrants are developing with concrete real-world use cases.

Advertisement

Remittix (RTX), for example, has become a cross-chain DeFi project worth mentioning as it bridges global payments and crypto infrastructure. The latest advances with its Beta Wallet and CertiK recognition are some of the reasons investors are looking at early stage crypto investment opportunities.

Advertisement

Litecoin And Hedera Price Performance

Litecoin is valued at $116.39, with a small daily growth of 0.07%. The market capitalization is $8.86 billion, and the daily volume is $657.38 million, a drop of 12.08%. Litecoin is no longer discussed as a top crypto under $1 alternative in older years but is today centered on low gas fees and mature blockchain security.

Hedera, now trading around $0.2417 after a 2.5% dip today. Its market cap is still hefty at just over $10 billion, but what really jumps out is the trading volume—it’s down almost 39%, sitting at about $286 million.

Advertisement

HBAR News generally focuses on network adoption and partnerships, but trading volumes reflect the challenge even large-cap tokens face in maintaining momentum during overall market drawdowns.

Remittix Beta Wallet Now Live

Remittix (RTX), priced at $0.1080 per token, has raised more than $26.1 million in presale funds, selling more than 666 million tokens. Unlike most upcoming crypto projects, it has already launched its Beta Wallet, enabling customers to send crypto directly into bank accounts in over 30 countries.

The wallet supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiats, with real-time FX conversion and low gas fee crypto transactions. This makes the feature relevant to freelancers, businesses, and habitual remitters that desire convenient crypto-to-fiat access. Such infrastructure makes Remittix one of the leading DeFi projects 2025, offering practical tools rather than speculation.

CertiK Verification And Exchange Announcements

In a major success, Remittix team has been audited by CertiK and is now officially ranked #1 for pre-launch tokens on the platform. This recognition adds to transparency and strengthens belief in its security-first approach.

The presale also opened up centralized exchange milestones. After the $20 million raise, BitMart was confirmed as the first exchange to list RTX following presale. At $22 million, Remittix confirmed LBank as the second exchange partner.

The Breakthroughs Pushing Remittix Forward

Beta Wallet live with 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiats

$26.1million + raised with 666 million + tokens sold

Ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch tokens

$250,000 community giveaway now live

With its presale traction and wallet launch, Remittix has positioned itself as one of the best new altcoins in 2025. It's not only a top crypto under $1 but a crypto with a real use case, solving real payment issues in the world. Investors looking for the best crypto presale 2025 or on the hunt for the next 100x crypto are tracking RTX as one of the most certain cross-chain DeFi projects this year.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication