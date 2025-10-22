After two weeks of massive inflows, crypto funds just hit a wall. Over $513 million flowed out of digital asset products last week, ending a $9.1 billion inflow streak.

The sell-off was triggered by the October 10 “Binance liquidity cascade,” which sent Bitcoin tumbling below $105,000 and spooked traders across the board.

As traditional ETPs take a breather, new money is now looking at presales for outsized returns, and DeepSnitch AI is at the forefront.

With $446K already raised, DeepSnitch AI offers retail investors something the funds can’t: 100x upside potential.

Crypto funds see $513M in outflows as inflow streak breaks

After two strong weeks of inflows totaling $9.1 billion, crypto investment products saw a sharp reversal last week. According to CoinShares , digital asset funds recorded $513 million in outflows following the October 10 “Binance liquidity cascade” that rattled markets.

Bitcoin led the losses, with nearly $946 million pulled from BTC-linked ETPs, dragging year-to-date inflows to $29.3 billion, well below last year’s $41.2 billion. Despite the market volatility, Ether bucked the trend, attracting $205 million in inflows. A 2x leveraged Ether product alone drew $457 million, signaling traders were buying the dip aggressively.

Solana and XRP also saw continued inflows, totaling $156 million and $74 million, respectively, as anticipation builds for upcoming ETP launches. Solana stood out with a 67% week-over-week jump in fund allocations.

CoinShares’ James Butterfill noted that while crypto ETP traders remained relatively calm, on-chain sentiment was far more bearish. This was reflected in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which plunged to 22 on October 17th, its lowest level since April, as Bitcoin dipped under $105,000.

As of October 20th, BTC was still trading near $111,000, with Ether hovering around $4,035. The correction continues to test investor conviction across all segments. This is why many have turned their attention to DeepSnitch AI, the presale that rallied 29% under these hard market conditions.

Top 3 meme coins to buy now: DeepSnitch AI, Little Pepe, and Dogecoin

DeepSnitch AI

The AI sector in crypto has become the engine that produces 100x projects with ease. Near Protocol and Bittensor have already proven that. Actually, the entire AI crypto market is up over 450% all-time as of October 20, and for good reason: the future of trading, investing, and blockchain is AI-driven.

DeepSnitch AI is building right on that movement, capitalizing on the increased momentum of the AI market. But instead of focusing on complex infrastructure, it’s building something simple and powerful, AI trading tools made for Telegram’s 1 billion users .

If even 1% of that user base adopts DeepSnitch’s toolkit, the protocol instantly becomes one of the most widely used products in crypto, rivaling powerhouses like MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

And for early investors, the timing couldn’t be better. DeepSnitch AI is still in its presale phase, meaning there’s plenty of room for upside. In this sector, 100x is standard, not a stretch.

Unlike most presales, DeepSnitch AI comes with real protections. It’s been audited by both Coinsult and SolidProof, giving buyers the trust they need to go in confidently. That’s why it’s already breaking records, raising over $446K in just weeks, and the momentum isn’t slowing down.

Little Pepe

Little Pepe coin is making noise in the meme coin scene. It’s now in Stage 13 of its presale at $0.0022, with over $27 million raised and 16.4 billion tokens sold. Built on a Layer 2 Ethereum network, it offers tax-free trading and a 13.5% rewards pool for long-term holders.

The new Meme Launchpad lets users create and promote their own coins. A CertiK audit, 43,000 holders, and 38,000 Telegram members show strong early momentum. Hype is building, with some predicting 10-50x gains post-launch.

But where Little Pepe coin leans on memes, DeepSnitch AI focuses on tools. It helps traders spot scams and act on real insights. While most meme tokens come and go, DeepSnitch AI is built for staying power.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin is back on analysts’ radar as ETHERNASYONAL highlights a pattern that looks like the start of its third major cycle.

His chart shows similarities to past rallies that led to explosive gains, but he isn’t calling for a copy-paste repeat. Instead, he sees a rhythm and an early accumulation phase with steady growth.

This slow grind matches how DOGE has moved before big breakouts. The current pace is slower, but the structure remains intact. ETHERNASYONAL reminds traders that “history doesn’t repeat, it continues in rhythm.”

The key now is whether Dogecoin can hold this structure long enough to gain momentum. If it does, another strong move could follow, even if the path looks different this time.

Closing thoughts

Little Pepe coin and Dogecoin have already made their mark, but they’re now too big to deliver the kind of explosive 100x returns traders dream of.

That’s where DeepSnitch AI comes in. Priced at just $0.01953, it’s still early enough to offer massive upside potential, while combining meme-level virality with real AI utility.

With over $446K already raised and growing whale interest, DeepSnitch AI is quickly becoming the presale everyone’s watching instead of Little Pepe coin.

FAQs

What is the LPEPE forecast after launch?

Many investors expect Little Pepe coin to see a strong post-launch run, especially with over $27 million raised and a large Telegram following. However, the forecast depends heavily on meme hype.

What’s the Little Pepe meme coin outlook for 2025?

The Little Pepe meme coin outlook looks bullish in the short term thanks to strong presale demand. But 2025 success depends on delivering more than hype, something DeepSnitch AI is already ahead on.

What are the Little Pepe 2025 targets?

Community estimates for Little Pepe 2025 targets vary from 10x to 50x, depending on market conditions and exchange listings. However, DeepSnitch AI is often seen as better positioned to hit 100x and beyond.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.