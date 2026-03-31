Lohum’s R&D Efforts Focus on Battery Material Development in India

New Delhi: As India prepares for a surge in electric vehicle adoption, a quieter but critical race is underway to secure the raw materials that power batteries. With the country expected to generate 50–60 GWh of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries annually by 2030, the spotlight is shifting to companies that can turn this waste into a strategic resource.

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At the centre of this transition is Lohum, which is positioning its R&D-led circular platform as a key solution to India’s growing dependence on imported battery materials.

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Unlike conventional recyclers that stop at extracting “black mass”, Lohum is focusing on refining and advanced material development, aiming to capture higher value within India. Its approach is built around converting battery waste, manufacturing scrap and industrial intermediates into high-purity, battery-grade chemicals and materials ready for reuse.

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“Waste is no longer the end of the value chain, it is the starting point,” said Dr. Sachchidanand Srivastava, Head – R&D at Lohum.

The company’s R&D operations are designed to bridge the gap between lab innovation and industrial deployment, operating across Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 4–7 -- a stage where technologies move from validation to pilot-scale and eventually commercial production. This focus on scalability is crucial in a sector where scientific breakthroughs must translate into cost-effective, large-scale processes.

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What sets Lohum apart is its emphasis on precision and analytical depth. Its laboratories are equipped to analyse over 74 metals and multiple rare earth elements, ensuring that even trace impurities are detected and controlled. In battery manufacturing, where purity directly impacts performance and safety, this capability provides a significant competitive edge.

Beyond refining, Lohum is expanding into next-generation materials, including cathode active materials (CAM), rare earth magnet-grade oxides, and carbon and graphene-based products derived from recycled inputs. This positions recycling not as an endpoint, but as a gateway to high-value manufacturing.

The strategic importance of this model is growing. India currently imports a large share of lithium, nickel and cobalt chemicals, leaving supply chains exposed to global disruptions. Lohum’s circular approach offers a pathway to reduce this dependence while building domestic capabilities in critical minerals.

Industry estimates suggest that recycling could eventually meet 40–50% of India’s battery material demand, particularly as waste volumes scale up. For a country pushing aggressively towards electrification, this could significantly improve supply security and cost stability.

Lohum’s model also aligns with global trends. Governments in the US and Europe are investing in domestic battery material ecosystems, while China continues to dominate refining and processing. For India, building similar capabilities through R&D-led players could determine its competitiveness in the clean energy value chain.

The company is also leveraging collaborations with leading institutions including IITs, CSIR labs and international research bodies to accelerate innovation and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving field.

As the energy transition gathers pace, the economics of battery materials are shifting from linear to circular systems. Companies that can integrate recycling, refining and advanced materials are likely to define the next phase of growth.

For Lohum, the bet is clear: in a resource-constrained world, the future of energy materials may lie not underground, but in what has already been used, and in the science that can bring it back to life.