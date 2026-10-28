Longevity Planning in India: Key Health and Financial Considerations

Living to 90 is not a prediction, but it can be a useful scenario when planning for retirement. A longer life can mean more years of everyday expenses, healthcare needs and financial responsibilities after regular employment income stops.

If someone retires at 60 and lives to 90, their accumulated resources may need to support 30 years of retirement. That is why longevity planning should consider not only how much you save, but also your health, spending, investments, insurance and changing financial needs.

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Why Is Longevity Planning Important?

Retirement planning often starts with a retirement age such as 60 or 65. But another important question is: How many years might your retirement savings need to last?

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A longer retirement can mean more years of household expenses, healthcare costs, travel, family responsibilities and other spending. Inflation can also increase the cost of maintaining the same lifestyle over several decades.

Longevity planning therefore means preparing your finances and lifestyle for the possibility of living longer than you may initially expect.

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What Health Numbers Should You Track?

Health and financial planning can become increasingly connected as you get older. Regular health check-ups and appropriate preventive care can help you better understand your health over time.

BMI

Body Mass Index (BMI) relates a person's weight to their height and is commonly used as a screening measure.

However, BMI does not directly measure body fat or provide a complete assessment of health. Interpretation can vary depending on population and individual health factors. Published Asian-Indian guidance uses lower risk thresholds than the standard international BMI classification.

You can use a BMI calculator to understand your BMI based on your height and weight, while remembering that the result is a screening indicator rather than a medical diagnosis.

Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar

Blood pressure and blood glucose are other health measures that may become increasingly important to monitor with age.

Health measurements should be interpreted in context rather than used individually to make assumptions about overall health. A doctor can advise on appropriate checks based on factors such as age, medical history and individual risk.

What Financial Numbers Should You Track for Retirement?

Longevity planning becomes more practical when you identify specific financial numbers and periodically review them.

Retirement Corpus

There is no universal retirement number, such as ₹1 crore or ₹2 crore, that will be appropriate for everyone.

Your required retirement corpus depends on factors including:

current expenditure;

expected retirement age;

inflation;

healthcare requirements;

existing savings and investments;

financial liabilities; and

how long your accumulated resources may need to support you.

Expected Years in Retirement

If you retire at 60 and plan financially to age 90, that represents a 30-year retirement horizon.

This does not mean you will necessarily live to 90. It is simply a planning assumption that can help test whether your retirement strategy is prepared for a longer lifespan.

Savings Rate

Your savings rate indicates how much of your income you regularly set aside for future financial goals.

As your income grows during your working years, periodically increasing your long-term savings can help you work towards changing retirement goals.

Retirement Expenses

Do not look only at the size of your retirement corpus.

Estimate the monthly expenditure you may require after retirement, including housing, food, utilities, healthcare, travel and discretionary spending.

Debt at Retirement

Consider how much debt could remain when you retire.

Home-loan EMIs, personal loans and other liabilities can reduce the cash flow available for everyday retirement expenses. Understanding your future debt obligations is therefore an important part of planning for retirement.

How Can You Estimate How Much You May Need for Retirement?

Start with your current age, expected retirement age and current expenditure. Then consider factors such as inflation, existing savings and investments, expected retirement expenses and the number of years your accumulated resources may need to last.

A retirement calculator can help you create an initial estimate by showing how factors such as your current age, retirement age, existing savings and assumptions about future needs may affect your retirement goal.

The result should be treated as an estimate rather than a guaranteed outcome because assumptions relating to inflation, investment returns, expenses and retirement duration can change over time.

Once you have estimated your potential retirement requirement, you can explore retirement plans to understand different ways of preparing financially for your post-retirement years. Compare features, applicable costs, benefits, risks and conditions before making a decision.

How Does Inflation Affect a 30-Year Retirement?

Inflation is an important reason a long retirement can require significantly more money than today's expenses may suggest.

For example, assuming inflation of 6% a year purely for illustration, monthly expenditure of ₹50,000 today would rise to approximately ₹1.60 lakh after 20 years if the same rate continued.

This is a hypothetical illustration, not a prediction of future inflation.

It demonstrates why retirement planning should consider not only what your lifestyle costs today, but also how those expenses could change over a long period.

Why Does Longevity Planning Go Beyond Retirement Savings?

Living longer can affect more than the size of your retirement corpus.

A more comprehensive longevity plan can consider:

healthcare and preventive health;

adequate health and life insurance;

emergency savings;

existing debt;

retirement income requirements;

investment diversification;

estate and nomination planning; and

changing family responsibilities.

Health and wealth should not necessarily be viewed in isolation. Healthcare requirements can influence retirement spending, while financial preparedness may provide greater flexibility in managing those needs.

The objective is not simply to live longer, but to prepare financially for a longer life.

Conclusion

Living to 90 is not a prediction of how long every Indian will live. It is a useful longevity-planning scenario that can help assess whether your retirement strategy is prepared for several decades after regular employment income stops.

Track both sides of the equation: health indicators such as BMI and other appropriate health parameters, and financial measures such as expenses, savings rate, debt, retirement horizon and required retirement corpus.

Most importantly, review these assumptions periodically. Your health, lifestyle, responsibilities, income and financial goals can change over time, and your retirement strategy should evolve with them.

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