Low Credit Scores: Meaning, Causes and Ways to Improve Them

Learn why your credit score may be lower than expected, how to check your credit report, and what steps you can take to correct errors and build a stronger credit profile over time.

A credit score lower than expected can leave you wondering what went wrong and how to improve it. The first step is to check your credit report and understand what may be affecting your score. Missed payments, high credit utilisation, multiple credit applications or incorrect information could be contributing factors.

Advertisement

Your credit score reflects aspects of your borrowing and repayment history, but it does not tell the whole story of your financial health. Knowing how to check credit score details and review your credit report can help you identify potential issues, correct inaccurate information and make informed financial decisions. While improving your score takes time, understanding the reasons behind it can help you decide what to do next.

Advertisement

What can cause a low credit score?

Several factors can affect your credit score. Identifying the likely cause helps you choose the right corrective action rather than making unnecessary financial changes.

Advertisement

Missed or delayed repayments

Your repayment history reflects how consistently you have paid your dues. Missed or delayed EMI and credit card payments can negatively affect your credit profile and may also lead to additional charges.

Even a payment delay that you later resolve may remain reflected in your credit history for some time, depending on the reporting and correction process.

What to do: Review your overdue amounts and prioritise bringing accounts up to date where possible. Set reminders before payment due dates and maintain sufficient funds for scheduled repayments. If you cannot afford the amount due, contact your lender to discuss available options.

High credit utilisation

Your credit utilisation ratio is the percentage of your available revolving credit limit that you use.

For example, if your credit card limit is Rs. 1 lakh and your outstanding balance is Rs. 70,000, your credit utilisation ratio is 70%.

Using a large portion of your available limit may affect your credit profile. Keeping utilisation low, ideally around 30% or less where practical, may support a healthier profile. This is a general guideline rather than a universal scoring rule.

What to do: Work towards reducing outstanding balances and avoid regularly using most of your available credit limit. Before making additional payments, account for essential expenses and existing financial commitments.

Multiple credit applications

Applying for several credit products within a short period may result in multiple hard enquiries. These enquiries can affect your score, depending on the scoring model, and may indicate increased borrowing risk.

Repeated applications may also reflect a pattern of seeking additional credit, although the impact varies by bureau and lender.

What to do: Compare suitable options before applying. Review the interest rate, fees, eligibility requirements and repayment terms, then submit applications selectively. Checking your own credit score is generally treated as a soft enquiry and does not affect it in the same way as a lender's hard enquiry.

Errors in your credit report

Incorrect repayment entries, unfamiliar accounts, duplicate records or inaccurate personal details can make your credit report unreliable.

For example, a payment may be incorrectly shown as overdue even though you paid it on time. An account you do not recognise may also require investigation.

What to do: Collect relevant payment receipts, account statements or other supporting documents. Raise a dispute with the relevant credit bureau and contact the lender responsible for the reported information. Keep a record of the complaint and follow up until it has been reviewed.

Limited credit history

If you have never used credit or have a short credit history, there may be limited information available to assess your borrowing behaviour. Your score may be unavailable or based on limited information.

A limited credit history is not the same as a poor repayment history. It simply means there may be less information available about how you manage borrowed money.

What to do: Do not take out a loan solely to build a score. If you genuinely need credit, understand the costs, terms and repayment obligations before applying. Manage any credit account responsibly and pay the agreed amounts on time.

How to check your credit score and credit report

Your credit score gives you an overview of your credit standing, while your credit report provides details about your credit accounts, repayment history and recent enquiries. Reviewing both can help you understand why your score may be lower than expected.

You can check the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report to see your credit score online for free and review key details about your credit history. Follow these steps to get started.

Step 1: Visit the Credit Pulse Report page

Visit the official Bajaj Finance website and go to the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report page and click on the option ‘GET IT NOW’ to check your credit score.

Step 2: Verify your mobile number

Enter your mobile number and complete the OTP verification process to continue.

Step 3: Enter your personal details

Provide the requested information, including your name, PAN, date of birth, email address and PIN code.

Step 4: View your credit score

Complete the required verification and submit your details to view your available credit score.

Step 5: Review your Credit Pulse Report

Check the information available in your report, including active credit accounts, repayment history, outstanding credit and recent credit enquiries. You can also download the report for future reference.

What should you do after checking your report?

Once you have checked your credit report, identify the entries that may need attention. You do not need to fix everything at once. Start with overdue payments, high credit card balances or information that looks incorrect.

Issue found in your credit report What should you do? Overdue payments Check the amount due and payment status with your lender. If you can afford to pay, clear the overdue amount or discuss a suitable repayment plan. Make future payments on time. High credit card balances Review your spending and plan to reduce outstanding balances. Try to keep credit utilisation low and avoid taking on expenses you may struggle to repay. Unfamiliar loan or credit card account Check whether the account belongs to you or is linked to a joint or co-borrowed account. If you do not recognise it, contact the lender to verify the details and report suspected unauthorised activity. Incorrect personal or account details Compare the details with your official documents and lender records. Raise a dispute with the relevant credit bureau and contact the lender that reported the information. Keep supporting documents and your complaint reference number. Incorrect payment history Check your payment receipts, bank statements and loan records. If a payment is incorrectly marked as missed or overdue, ask the lender to verify and correct the entry through the relevant reporting process. Several recent credit enquiries Review your recent credit applications. Avoid applying for additional credit unless needed, and check your eligibility before applying. Limited credit history Manage existing credit responsibly, make repayments on time and keep outstanding balances manageable. A consistent repayment record can help build your credit profile over time.

Remember: Your credit score may not improve immediately after you take corrective action. The change depends on the issue, the accuracy of the information and when the updated details are reflected in your credit report. Check your report periodically to track progress.

What is a good credit score in India?

Credit scores generally range from 300 to 900 in India, with higher scores usually indicating a stronger credit history. However, score interpretation can vary by credit bureau and lender.

The following table provides a broad, indicative guide.

Credit score range General interpretation 300–549 Your credit profile may need attention. 550–649 There may be areas for improvement. 650–699 Consistent credit management may help strengthen your profile. 700–749 Generally indicates a reasonably strong credit profile. 750–900 Generally indicates a strong credit profile.

These ranges are indicative and should not be treated as official universal categories. Lenders may apply different criteria based on the credit product and their assessment policies.

If you are wondering about the best credit score in India, a score towards the higher end of the range is generally favourable. However, no single score guarantees approval or a particular interest rate.

Your credit score is only one part of your financial profile. Lenders may also assess your income, existing financial obligations, employment or business profile and repayment capacity.

How to improve a low credit score

Once you know how to check credit score details and understand what may be affecting your score, focus on the changes you can realistically make. Your approach should depend on the issue identified in your credit report.

Bring overdue payments up to date: Review your dues and create a repayment plan. If you cannot pay the full amount, discuss repayment options with your lender. Reduce credit card balances: Pay more than the minimum due where possible and reduce outstanding balances. Review your expenses to free up money for repayments. Avoid unnecessary credit applications: Apply for credit only when needed and when you can manage the repayments. Review existing commitments before borrowing more. Correct report errors: Raise a dispute with the credit bureau and contact the lender concerned. Share supporting documents and check your report after the issue is reviewed. Pay dues on time: Track due dates, maintain sufficient funds for repayments and use a monthly reminder or calendar to avoid missed payments.

How long does it take to improve your credit score?

There is no fixed timeline for credit score improvement. The time required depends on your credit history, the factors affecting your score and how quickly updated information is reported.

Different issues may require different amounts of time to address:

High credit utilisation: Reducing outstanding balances may help over time as updated information is reported.

Reducing outstanding balances may help over time as updated information is reported. Incorrect report entries: The timeline depends on the bureau's and lender's investigation and correction process.

The timeline depends on the bureau's and lender's investigation and correction process. Missed payments: Building a stronger repayment history takes time and consistent payments.

Building a stronger repayment history takes time and consistent payments. Limited credit history: More information may become available as you manage credit responsibly over time.

Remember that correcting an error does not guarantee an increase in your score. Similarly, making a payment or reducing a balance may not produce an immediate change because reporting updates take time.

Be cautious of anyone promising a guaranteed score increase within a specific number of days. Focus on addressing the underlying issue rather than expecting an instant result.

Check your credit score and plan your next steps

A lower-than-expected credit score is a reason to review your credit profile, not to make rushed financial decisions. Start by checking your report, identifying possible causes and prioritising the changes you can realistically make.

Check your credit score through Bajaj Finance and review your credit report to understand your current credit standing. Use these insights to address potential issues, manage your finances responsibly and work towards a stronger credit profile over time.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.