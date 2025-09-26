Whales spin capital into Lyno AI presale as Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) merge. ADA flits around the 0.89 level between 0.76 and 0.95 as upgrade delays and adverse moving averages take their toll. Interoperability issues put DOT under pressure.

Whale Excitement about Lyno AI.

Lyno AI is attracting a lot of whale investment in its Early Bird presale phase at a price of $0.05 per token. Having sold 742,543 tokens and raised $37,127, the project is aiming at a final phase of 0.10 per token, the following one will be 0.055. The next-generation AI engine in the protocol scans cross-chains such as BNB and Polygon to arbitrage optimization in real-time. Analyst PlanB, who correctly predicted the Solana 2024 rally, thinks that Lyno AI will explode 4400 percent to $2.20, as the ADA and DOT crumble.

Strategic Advantage: Lyno AI Strategic Advantage.

Lyno AI platform is based on a multi-layer security model that is under Cyberscope audit and thus trustworthy. It uses AI-powered algorithms to run cross-chain arbitrage on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others. The protocol will contain 30% fee burns and community governance through an $LYNO token vote. Buyers who invest more than 100 will receive a Lyno AI Giveaway to win shares of a 100K prize, broken down into ten 10K prizes. This incentive and established AI technology make Lyno the next frontier of retail investors who seek to gain decentralized markets.

Conclusion: Act Now Before Uptick

Before the expected boom, investors must move fast to purchase into Lyno AI presale. As ADA and DOT collapse under the pressure of the market, the innovative arbitrage system of Lyno AI is a good choice. The presale will offer at $0.05 per token with high institutional and community interest. Lyno AI, which is audited by Cyberscope, is set to grow. Do not forget to win tokens in advance and enter the giveaway. Scoop it before it surges.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.