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Home / Partner Exclusives / Maitreya Dadashreeji Presents ‘Gross Peace Index’ at Commonwealth Summit 2026 in London
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Maitreya Dadashreeji Presents ‘Gross Peace Index’ at Commonwealth Summit 2026 in London

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Updated At : 11:30 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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20th April, London: At the prestigious Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit 2026 held at The Mansion House, London under the theme ‘Commonwealth Solutions to Global Challenges,’ renowned global humanitarian, transformation pioneer and spiritual leader Maitreya Dadashreeji was invited to represent India. Addressing an esteemed international gathering of policymakers, business leaders, and changemakers, he delivered a powerful discourse titled India – Leadership Through Change to Prosperity.

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Distancing from conventional policy dialogue, Maitreya Dadashreeji brought a deeply human and spiritual perspective to the summit. Emphasizing that true progress stems from inner stability and emotional alignment, he highlighted the urgent need to reconnect with the essence of humanity beyond divisions of race, religion, and region. His address underscored that while economies and strategies shape nations, it is trust, compassion, and unity that sustain them.

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In a landmark proposition, he introduced the concept of a ‘Gross Peace Index,’ urging global leaders to evaluate nations not only by economic performance but by their levels of peace, trust, and societal harmony. He advocated that, future collaborations and investments be guided by this index, fostering stability-driven partnerships.

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Reinforcing India’s spiritual legacy, Maitreya Dadashreeji called for a shift from power-driven to purpose-driven leadership, inspiring collective action toward a more peaceful, united, and prosperous world.

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