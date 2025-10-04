Market Watch: XRP Price Prediction with Shibarium Updates and DeepSnitch AI’s Early Fundraising

Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s L2, restarted operations after being forced to initiate an emergency response due to an exploit. Described as sophisticated, the attack drained over $2.4M in funds.

Shibarium developers believe the attack has been prepared for months, and multiple security firms, including PeckShield and Hexens, have started investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the Uptober rally is in full swing as SHIB and other tokens enter recovery. Although the bullish sentiment is evident, judging by the XRP price prediction that sets targets as high as $5, presales, and especially AI projects, are gaining significant traction.

DeepSnitch AI, for instance, is snowballing past $300K in stage one of the presale, investors believing the AI-powered utility could push the project to 100x after launch.

How did the Shibarium hack happen?

The exploit targeted Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge, exposing validator controls and allowing threat actors to steal assets.

By borrowing millions of BONE in a flash loan, the attackers amplified their stake, which also allowed them to control the majority of validator keys, and consequently pushed through multiple security checkpoints.

Then, threat actors drained the funds, which led developers to freeze staking functions across Shibarium to limit outflows. Fortunately, due to the BONE withdrawal delay, the attacker failed to leave the validator position, which helped isolate the threat.

The network’s team leveraged external help to contain the breach and ultimately restore the network to its regular operation. According to developers, they successfully migrated key contracts from Shibarium and Shiba swap into secure hardware custody.

Over the past 10 days, the Shibarium team and external partners have worked continuously to contain the breach and restore the network, and neutralize the attacker’s BONE token delegation.

To strengthen the network and minimize the possibility of future attacks, Shibarium will receive new updates and technical improvements in partnership with dRPC.org, and the team pledged to reimburse the affected parties.

The attack didn’t significantly impact the SHIB token, which is in full recovery mode, owing to the positive market sentiments during the long-awaited Uptober. Most altcoins are expected to pump in the coming weeks, with traders eyeing new opportunities and setting their sights on high-potential crypto tokens.

Best crypto to buy now

2. XRP price prediction: Is $5 in sight?

After bouncing off the $2.80 support, XRP settled above $3 on October 3, according to CoinMarketCap.

As Uptober picks up pace, analysts say that the XRP chart shows signs of a strong breakout as the price is sitting above the wedge’s higher boundary.

The first resistance level is at $3.17, followed by one in the $3.37 area. If bulls push beyond these levels, the price could reach as high as $3.80, which will open the doors for a pump towards $5.

In the bearish scenario, XRP might fall back to the $2.81 support, which could significantly weaken the momentum and the wider setup.

Other analysts also anticipate breakouts around $3 20, followed by a rally toward the $3.38 area.

XRP might be close to achieving its full potential that traders have been waiting for this season. Yet, it’s worth pointing out that XRP is more of a long-term hold, as its market cap may limit its explosive potential.

3. Shiba Inu price prediction: Will SHIB soar in October?

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu climbed out of a downturn channel it was stuck in during late September, settling into a $0.00001250 area on October 3.

The rebound confirms the formation of a symmetrical triangle, which analysts confirm is a bullish signal. The key resistance level is $0.0000145, which SHIBA has struggled to break through since July.

If bulls flip the resistance into support, a breakout toward $0.000025 is in sight.

What might strengthen SHIB’s trajectory are the new SEC standards, which qualified Shiba Inu for spot ETFs. The momentum injection could push Shib to $0.00005.

Conclusion

Uptober is pushing the market into the green, and the hype is so strong that SHIB didn’t even feel the impact of a major hack.

FAQs:

1. What is the latest XRP price prediction?

Analysts forecast XRP could reach between $3.80 and $5 if bulls maintain control, supported by Uptober’s strong market sentiment and a confirmed breakout above key resistance levels.

2. How did the Shibarium exploit affect the crypto market?

The Shibarium hack drained $2.4M but the attack was swiftly contained. Developers restored the network, and SHIB’s price quickly recovered, due to the broader bullish trends.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.