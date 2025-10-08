Mattel and OpenAI are set to collaborate on the Sora 2 AI video model. This could mean a big path forward for merging traditional and upcoming pop culture imaging methods, which could revolutionize both industries involved.

Advertisement

With AI now taking the forefront of even toy-making news, buyers are becoming more and more confident in the future of AI tokens.

Advertisement

Indeed, many retailers have clocked in on DeepSnitch AI, a project that looks to equip users with five advanced AI agents that turn Web3 noise into signals traders can follow.

Advertisement

Priced at just $0.01769, retailers are getting in early before it booms. But the time to do so is running out, especially with the project’s $350k goal already met. All that while it’s still just at the first stage of its presale.

DeepSnitch AI is the hottest coin of Uptober, even amidst bullish PENGU and SHIB price predictions.

Advertisement

Mattel and OpenAI collaboration: Could it start a meme/AI tokens bull run?

According to a Reuters report on October 6, the world-renowned toy-making company, Mattel, is set to partner with OpenAI in testing the newly released Sora 2 AI video model.

This news came from an announcement made by Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, at their Developer Day conference.

What the partnership entails is the use of OpenAI’s Sora 2 by Mattel’s designers to make video concepts of toys, which could help accelerate product development.

This catches up the process of toy-making to new technologies, moving from sketches to AI-generated videos using detailed and expertly created prompts.

But more importantly, this partnership shows just how well AI can be integrated into all kinds of industries. It isn’t just tech or administrative fields that benefit from AI; rather, it is all industries willing to take a leap of faith towards the still-developing technology.

AI coins, following broader attention from the AI market at large, could see huge surges as more buy into AI tokens. But surprisingly, this could also affect meme coins, as this partnership’s particular focus is on the image and video generating model, Sora, which could highlight the further use of AI in developing short-term hype and, perhaps, sustaining it too.

With that said, buyers are keen to know: what are the best cryptos to buy, now that Mattel and OpenAI are set to collaborate?

Coins that could go 100x following the Mattel-OpenAI partnership: DeepSnitch AI, PENGU, SHIB price predictions

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI is a presale that will provide users with five advanced AI snitches that intelligently interpret volumes of Web3 data into actionable signals for traders.

But how does DeepSnitch AI do that? The snitches, among other things, plug into Telegram to assess community sentiment, scan big wallets and contracts for any potential red flags, and bring the alpha straight to the trader.

Utility like that is unbeatable because it compresses the lag for traders.

But DeepSnitch doesn’t just have utility. Its snitches are icons: tech-savvy, cheeky, and very marketable.

The five characters made for the token could really help the hype train go up, making DeepSnitch AI one of the only crossovers between AI utility and meme coins. This means DeepSnitch AI is the coin that could best ride the wave of this Mattel-OpenAI collaboration.

Early buyers are putting their bets in on DeepSnitch AI to moon. Within just a few weeks since its debut, DeepSnitch AI’s presale has already raised close to $330k of its $350k goal as of October 6th.

At just $0.01769 per DSNT, a $100 investment could easily net close to $6,000 if the newcomer DSNT hits $1, which is a very conservative price prediction.

All that said, DeepSnitch AI isn’t just a hot coin, but perhaps the hottest one on the market, even amidst current PENGU, PEPE, TAO, or even SHIB price predictions.

DeepSnitch AI is here to stay, and early backers are bagging tokens with both hands before the next price jump.

2. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The famous Shiba Inu token was priced at $0.00001 as of October 6th, following 5% month-to-date gains.

The token has seemed to be consolidating around this price throughout September, and is yet to break past that resistance.

But big news like Sora 2 being used for toys could see SHIB’s use of AI in making memes to maintain attention, which could push SHIB higher.

With further ecosystem developments with Shibarium still chugging, that momentum may start sooner rather than later.

If SHIB keeps this up, some traders are making SHIB price predictions close to $0.0001 by the close of 2025, and if provided with further AI-video-making tech, that number could go higher.

3. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins has had a wonderful month-to-date gain of over 15%, marking prices up to $0.03 as of October 6th.

Uptober has been kind to PENGU, with the start of the month reinvigorating buyer confidence.

With recent AI-toymaking collaborations, PENGU could be a good candidate for retailers.

With further integration of AI into the toymaking industry, the AI surge could drag PENGU along, especially if they tap into Sora 2 for the creation of NFTs or videos online to sell their toys.

Some bullish predictions are counting on PENGU to hit $0.7 by the end of 2025 if this analysis holds, which means now could be a good time to invest.

Bottom line

While SHIB and PENGU could both benefit greatly from the Mattel-OpenAI news, they don’t fit the bill of the collaboration as well as DeepSnitch does.

With real, unbeatable AI utility mixed with cheeky, marketable memes, DeepSnitch AI could really soar with the increased use of Sora 2 in cultural icon production.

At just $0.01769 and with the presale’s first stage almost selling out its $350k goal, time is of the essence.

Join the presale now by visiting the official website.

FAQ

Is SHIB sustainable?

SHIB, like all assets, is risky. As a meme coin, it relies heavily on hype, which wanes and rises again and again, but at the same time, it’s one of the most solid meme coins. Still, investors who are looking for a meme coin that has something going for it beyond hype should check out DeepSnitch AI for its utility.

Is SHIB the best meme coin?

SHIB is one of the most well-known meme coins for sure, but it doesn’t pass DeepSnitch AI in being the best, as DeepSnitch AI offers more than just normal meme coin hype.

Does AI affect SHIB price predictions?

AI hype could bring up Shibarium, which could bring up SHIB. But AI hype could more directly affect DeepSnitch AI, the only AI utility/meme coin crossover token. And, with the AI market on the rise, now is a good time to invest.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.