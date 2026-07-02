Matthew Oldford of Nova Scotia builds career in construction, development and financial services

Matthew Oldford Nova Scotia is a search phrase that reflects a career rooted in Halifax construction, practical project delivery, and real estate development. Born in Nova Scotia in 1980, Matt Oldford entered the construction industry at 22 after attending Nova Scotia Community College. His early work on residential and commercial projects gave him the field-level foundation that continues to shape his approach to building, budgeting, and development.

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That path has not followed a single discipline. Over more than two decades, Oldford has worked across construction, roofing project management, financial planning, mortgage advisory work, large multi-unit job sites, renovation, and development. The result is a professional profile built on both construction knowledge and financial literacy, two areas that now inform his work in Halifax and across the broader HRM region.

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A Career Built Across Construction and Development

The construction foundation came first. Early in his career, Oldford worked for a local builder and developed hands-on experience in residential and commercial construction. He later spent five years with a coastal-roofing quoting agency, where he moved into a management role and oversaw roofing projects that often ranged from $20,000 to $250,000.

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Those roles established skills that are central to Matthew Oldford Nova Scotia construction work today: project management, client communication, job-cost awareness, and quality control. Roofing and residential construction require attention to details that may not be visible to a client at first but determine the long-term performance of a finished project.

Financial Training as a Development Advantage

In 2007, Oldford returned to Nova Scotia Community College to pursue investment-management accreditation. He completed the Canadian Securities Course, the Life Licence Qualification Program, and related financial training. That education led to five years as a financial planner with Scotiabank, followed by work as a mobile mortgage specialist.

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The finance chapter is important because development is not only a construction exercise. Every project requires disciplined budgeting, risk assessment, financing awareness, and a clear view of long-term value. Matt Oldford's financial planning background gives his development work a practical framework for evaluating costs, timelines, and investment potential before construction begins.

That combination helps explain why his career has moved from renovation and construction delivery into larger property investments and multi-unit development. His experience allows him to look at a project from both sides: what it takes to build and what it takes to make the numbers work responsibly.

From LIUNA Foreman to Matty's Renos

Around 2017, Oldford returned fully to the construction and development world as a foreman with LIUNA. In that role, he supervised crews of 10 to 15 workers and managed large-scale, multi-unit job sites. That experience deepened his understanding of schedules, site coordination, trade supervision, and the operational demands of urban construction.

In 2018, he launched Matty's Renos, a renovation and design-build company focused on craftsmanship, transparency, and client experience. The company gave him a platform to combine construction execution with a practical understanding of value creation. Renovation and design-build work require both technical skill and clear communication with clients, especially when budgets, finishes, schedules, and long-term use all have to be balanced.

Halifax Housing and Multi-Unit Development

His work has continued to evolve from residential renovations into larger property investments and multi-unit development. Today, he is completing a 17-unit building on Prince Albert Road in Halifax, marking a major milestone in the shift from builder and renovator to full-scale developer.

He is also beginning two new student-housing projects in Halifax's South End. Those projects respond to the city's need for purpose-built rental and student living options while keeping the work anchored in the local housing context. Halifax housing development requires practical knowledge of construction timelines, budgeting, design needs, and how residential spaces will function for the people who live in them.

That local focus matters. The reputation strategy centers on Halifax, Dartmouth, and the broader HRM region, where development work is tied directly to housing supply and community needs. His current projects reflect that transition from individual renovations to larger residential environments designed for long-term use.

Professional Values and Community Commitment

The career story is also shaped by personal values outside the job site. Oldford volunteers with Feed Nova Scotia and supports food-security initiatives. He also values personal wellness, fitness, yoga, and family time. Those details matter because they reinforce a larger professional pattern: adaptability, discipline, and a long-term view of how work affects daily life.

The same themes appear in his approach to construction and development. Transparency, accurate budgeting, dependable workmanship, and communication are not side issues. They are part of the client experience and part of how trust is built over time. Matt Oldford has also shown interest in encouraging young tradespeople, supporting skill-building, and promoting healthy work-life balance within the trades.

Conclusion

Oldford's career in Nova Scotia brings together field experience, financial training, and development activity in a way that supports his current work in Halifax housing. From early construction roles to roofing project management, Scotiabank financial planning, LIUNA site supervision, Matty's Renos, and multi-unit development, the through-line is practical execution supported by disciplined planning.

That combination now defines his position as a builder, investor, renovator, and emerging real estate developer in Halifax.

About Matt Oldford

Matt Oldford is a Halifax-based builder, renovator, investor, and emerging real estate developer with more than 20 years of experience across construction, roofing project management, financial planning, mortgage advisory work, renovation, and multi-unit development. His current work includes a 17-unit building on Prince Albert Road and upcoming student-housing projects in Halifax's South End. Readers can learn more about Matt Oldford through his official website.

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