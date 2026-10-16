Mattress Replacement: Signs of Wear and Factors to Consider

Most of us remember when we bought our phone or our car. Very few of us remember when we bought our mattress. That is a problem, because a mattress slowly loses its support long before it looks worn out, and your body feels it every night.

A mattress is not a lifetime purchase, but it sure seems like it when you use it for decades. If yours has been around for more than 10 years, it is worth a closer look. Here are the signs we tell people to watch for and what to do next.

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How Long a Mattress Really Lasts?

A good-quality mattress lasts for a long time but it depends on the materials, construction, usage and maintenance. A lower-quality one can start to sag in half that time. How long yours lasts depends on what it is made of and how hard it works.

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A mattress shared by two people, used every night, or slept on by a heavier sleeper will wear faster. A mattress from a trusted brand built with long-lasting materials will hold its shape longer, which is why we always recommend buying quality the first time.

7 Signs It Is Time to Replace Your Mattress

If you spot two or more of these, our advice is to start shopping.

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There is a dip where you sleep: A hollow in the middle or on your side of the bed means the support is affected.

A hollow in the middle or on your side of the bed means the support is affected. You wake up stiff: A stiff back, neck, or shoulders that loosen up once you start moving is a classic sign your mattress has stopped supporting you.

A stiff back, neck, or shoulders that loosen up once you start moving is a classic sign your mattress has stopped supporting you. You can feel lumps or springs: An uneven surface means the inside of the mattress is breaking down.

An uneven surface means the inside of the mattress is breaking down. It creaks when you turn: A noisy spring mattress has springs that are wearing out.

A noisy spring mattress has springs that are wearing out. Your allergies feel worse: Dust and allergens build up inside an old mattress over the years, and cleaning stops making a difference.

Dust and allergens build up inside an old mattress over the years, and cleaning stops making a difference. You sleep better away from home: If a hotel bed feels like a treat, your own mattress is the problem.

If a hotel bed feels like a treat, your own mattress is the problem. It is over 7 years old: Even if it looks fine, it has lost a good part of the support it once had.

How an Old Mattress Affects Your Day

An old mattress does more than feel uncomfortable. It quietly changes how you sleep and how you feel the next day.

Your back works overnight: A sagging mattress lets your spine bend out of its natural line, which leaves you stiff in the morning.

A sagging mattress lets your spine bend out of its natural line, which leaves you stiff in the morning. Pressure builds up: Worn-out padding no longer cushions your shoulders and hips, so you turn over more often.

Worn-out padding no longer cushions your shoulders and hips, so you turn over more often. Your sleep gets broken: Every time you wake up to get comfortable, you lose some of the deep, restful sleep your body needs.

Every time you wake up to get comfortable, you lose some of the deep, restful sleep your body needs. You feel it the next day: When you are not able to sleep soundly, it can show up as fatigue the next day. You lose your focus and temper by evening.

When you are not able to sleep soundly, it can show up as fatigue the next day. You lose your focus and temper by evening. Existing back pain gets worse: If you already have a sensitive back, an unsupportive mattress makes every night harder.

The upside is that most people notice a real difference within a few weeks of switching to a supportive new mattress.

What To Check When You Replace It?

Do not just buy the same mattress again. Use this as a chance to upgrade to what your body needs today.

Choose the right feel: Side sleepers do well on a medium feel, back sleepers on medium-firm, and stomach sleepers on firm.

Side sleepers do well on a medium feel, back sleepers on medium-firm, and stomach sleepers on firm. Go orthopaedic if your back complains: If morning stiffness is one of the reasons you are replacing your mattress, choose one of the best orthopaedic mattresses you can afford.

If morning stiffness is one of the reasons you are replacing your mattress, choose one of the best orthopaedic mattresses you can afford. Think about hygiene: An old mattress comes with allergy problems, so look for antimicrobial or neem-treated fabric that keeps the new one fresh for longer.

An old mattress comes with allergy problems, so look for antimicrobial or neem-treated fabric that keeps the new one fresh for longer. Pick breathable materials: Ventilated foam or natural latex keeps the mattress cooler in Indian summers.

Ventilated foam or natural latex keeps the mattress cooler in Indian summers. Buy with a trial and warranty: A home trial lets you test it properly, and a long warranty protects your investment.

If you are buying a mattress online, choose a brand with decades of experience, read the size chart against your bed frame, and check how easy the return process is.

Conclusion

A mattress does its best work quietly, so it is easy to miss when it stops. If you see a dip, wake up stiff, or sleep better anywhere but home, your mattress has done its time. Replace it with a supportive mattress from a trusted sleep brand and your mornings will tell you it was the right call.

FAQs

What should you do with an old mattress?

If it is still clean and usable, donate it to a local organisation that accepts used bedding. If it is damaged or heavily worn, send it to a mattress recycling service or an authorised waste collector. Some mattress brands also offer exchange schemes when you buy a new one.

Is it okay to sleep on a 20-year-old mattress?

It is usually not recommended. A 20-year-old mattress is well past the 7- to 10-year lifespan of most mattresses and has lost much of its support. If it sags, has lumps, creaks, or leaves you stiff in the morning, it is time for a new one.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.