Men’s Skincare Trends: Growing Use of Sunscreen in Daily Routines

Sunscreen is no longer a product that men reach for only during holidays, beach trips, or outdoor events. Over the last few years, many men of all ages have become aware of how important it is to protect the skin from daily sun exposure, so there has been increased use of sunscreen and the demand for practical, comfortable, simple-to-use products that can be incorporated into a men’s skincare routine.

Advertisement

This trend also represents a change in how men approach skincare today. Rather than focusing only on shaving or basic cleansing, many men are becoming more aware of their overall skin health and taking steps to protect their skin against long-term damage caused by UV rays.

Advertisement

Daily Sun Exposure Is Driving Greater Awareness[1] [2]

Most people are exposed to sunlight daily for hours at a time, whether it is during their commutes to work, running errands, exercising outside, or just stuck in their car while in traffic. Because of better access to information about skincare, both online and offline, men are becoming increasingly knowledgeable about how much sun exposure they receive and how much the sun contributes to their ability to tan, have uneven skin tones, develop pigmentation, and show signs of premature ageing.

Advertisement

The demand for sunscreen for men continues to grow as consumers look for formulations that offer UV protection without feeling heavy, sticky, or uncomfortable on the skin.

In previous years, sunscreen use was primarily seasonal for men. Now, men are using sunscreen all year long, making sun protection a regular part of their overall self-care routine.

Advertisement

Sunscoop Responds to Changing Consumer Needs

As awareness around sun protection continues to increase, Sunscoop is about making daily sunscreen use more accessible, with a range of sunscreens for oily skin formulations suited for modern lifestyles. The brand aims to create products that are seamlessly integrated into everyday life and are used regularly rather than just occasionally.

The Sunscoop sunscreen range has been developed with the consumer in mind. It offers light textures, comfortable wear, and ease of use. With a focus on comfort and convenience as well as sun protection, Sunscoop continues to support consumers in making skincare a routine rather than an occasional concern.

Skincare Habits Expanding Beyond Sun Protection

With the growing awareness of skincare among consumers, many are also looking at hydration and overall skincare. What begins with just sunscreen slowly turns into a more holistic approach to self-care.

People are also adding products like moisturisers, body sunscreens, and body lotion for dry skin to their routines to help manage everyday dryness and keep skin comfortable. Moisturising helps to support healthy-looking skin and works in harmony with other everyday skincare habits. The continued demand for it also suggests how consumers are moving from treating problems as they arise to a more consistent approach to skincare.

A Long-Term Change in Consumer Behaviour

The increasing popularity of sunscreen among male consumers signals a permanent change in attitudes toward skincare. Men today are better educated, more involved, and more willing to add sunscreens that support their routines and help with sun protection. Sun protection is no longer considered an optional extra, but a basic skincare essential.

With growing awareness, brands like Innovist are providing simple, effective, and user-friendly solutions that are likely to play an important part in encouraging healthier skincare habits and making daily sun protection more accessible for men.

About Innovist

Innovist is a personal care brand that builds and operates consumer brands in skincare, haircare, and body care. They focus on developing product lines that provide skincare, haircare, and body care solutions that target specific everyday concerns such as sun protection, hair restoration, and skin hydration, with an emphasis on easy application.

They integrate product development with research on formulations and consumer insight to provide the best skincare solutions that fit into daily routines instead of complicated steps. Sunscoop, part of Innovist’s portfolio, is focused on simplifying sun protection

by offering simple-to-apply formulations for everyday use.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.