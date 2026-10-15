Moskino Film Factory Expands Infrastructure for Phygital Entertainment

Moskino Film Factory is developing a technological ecosystem that brings filmmaking together with live entertainment and digital experiences. A presentation of the “Robot Show” in Moscow on October 7 offered a preview of this approach, combining combat robots, humanoids, stunt performers and real-time digital animation.

The “Robot Show” forms part of this broader offering, which extends beyond robot battles to include phygital sports, esports and drone racing. These formats share a principle: action in the physical world becomes part of a digital experience.

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At the October 7 presentation, that connection unfolded through three scenes staged in a retrofuturistic setting. The programme moved from a battle between operator-controlled robots to a fight involving motion capture performers, before ending with a joint training session for humans and humanoids.

The opening scene turned a robot battle into a live fighting game. As two combat robots faced each other in the arena, digital characters—including Russian bogatyrs, or epic warriors, and a boxer—reproduced the action on a large screen. Character and location selection, a countdown and game effects gave the encounter the familiar structure of a video game. Spectators watched the same contest play out in physical and digital form.

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In the second scene, “Digital Battle,” two stunt performers wore sensor-equipped motion capture suits. Their choreographed fight was transferred in real time to digital robots on screen. The action subsequently continued in the virtual world, where the robots fought independently in an arena above Moscow.

The sequence illustrated a filmmaking application of motion capture: recording a person’s or animal’s movements and transferring them to a digital character or physical robot. Here, the performers supplied the movement that brought the screen characters to life.

The final scene, “Steel Instincts,” focused on direct interaction between people and machines. Nine humanoids appeared alongside nine performers in a choreographed combat training session. Each performer demonstrated movements and fighting techniques for a robot partner to repeat.

The presentation featured two combat robots and nine humanoids, including the Unitree G1 and EngineAI T800. Brought to Russia specifically for the show, the T800 made its debut at the Film Factory. Moskino plans to train it for future work in film production.

Developed by Shenzhen-based Chinese company EngineAI, the T800 is a full-size humanoid and the company’s first model designed for heavy-duty applications. It stands 173 cm tall, weighs up to 85 kg and has an impact-resistant body made from aerospace-grade aluminium and titanium.

Moskino’s development of phygital entertainment follows the growing international reach of the format.

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