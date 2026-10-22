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Home / Partner Exclusives / Moskino Releases Documentary on the Future of Film Production
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Moskino Releases Documentary on the Future of Film Production

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Updated At : 11:01 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The Robot Show, presented at the Moskino Film Factory on October 7, is the starting point for Moskino’s newly released documentary. Bringing together robotics, stunt work, and digital characters, the show provides a setting for exploring how new technologies can be used in filmmaking.

The documentary follows the connections between physical performance and digital imagery. It examines tools that capture human movement for virtual characters, place real objects within computer-generated environments, and allow images to be controlled in real time. It also considers what directors, cinematographers, and actors can learn from technology-driven performances.

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These connections form the basis of phygital, one of the film’s main themes. By linking physical action with events in a digital environment, the format brings cinema, video games, and multimedia shows closer together. Motion capture, computer graphics, game engines, and virtual spaces can serve all of these fields. The film explores how their combined use changes the creation of images and allows digital environments to become part of the filming process itself.

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This overlap is also reflected in Moskino’s development. Film production infrastructure provides a foundation for phygital entertainment, and a phygital arena included in the Film Factory’s development plan is designed to unite physical action, digital content, and audience interaction. The movie examines how bringing these activities together can encourage the exchange of experience and help identify applications for technology.

The film also looks at robotics through the EngineAI T800 humanoid robot, which was introduced at the “Robot Show” presentation. The Moskino team plans to prepare the robot for use in film production. Its example raises questions about the work machines can take on, the importance of precision and repeatable movement, and the boundary between experimentation and practical use.

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That boundary runs through the documentary. An impressive demonstration raises different demands from everyday production: hardware and software must work together reliably, crews must adapt to imagery created in real time, and technical tools must support the creative vision. The film examines when these technologies help and when they add complexity.

The human role remains central to this discussion. Directors define the story’s meaning and form, actors create the action, and cinematographers shape the audience’s view. The documentary considers how their capabilities and skills evolve as they work with machines—and what that means for the language of cinema.

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