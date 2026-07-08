Ms. Vandana M. Jagwani Honoured by The Brand Story

The historic halls of the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, came alive with celebrations of leadership, innovation, and organizational excellence at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026, hosted by The Brand Story. The prestigious event brought together global industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to honour organisations that are setting new benchmarks in business excellence and workplace culture.

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The Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 proudly honoured Ms. Vandana M. Jagwani, Creative Director at Mahesh Notandass and Founder & Partner at Vandals, with the prestigious Global Young Leader 40 Under 40 Award. The recognition celebrates her remarkable contribution to transforming the global jewellery industry by seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship, contemporary design, technological innovation, and sustainable luxury.

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A graduate of Babson College and Regent's University London, Vandana M. Jagwani is among the most promising young leaders redefining the future of the jewellery industry. Combining global academic exposure, financial acumen, and artistic vision, she has challenged conventional norms to create meaningful, design-led experiences that blend creativity with business excellence. Through her visionary leadership, she has elevated Indian craftsmanship on the global stage while championing innovation, sustainability, and responsible luxury.

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Inspired by visionaries such as Banksy, Vincent van Gogh, Steve Jobs, and Yayoi Kusama, Vandana has built a creative philosophy rooted in originality, innovation, and purposeful growth. This vision led her to establish Vandals, India's first designer lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, redefining sustainable luxury by combining advanced technology, exceptional artistry, and contemporary design while making fine jewellery more accessible, expressive, and ethically conscious. Her commitment to responsible innovation has positioned Vandals as a pioneering force within the evolving global jewellery landscape. By placing sustainability at the heart of design, the brand reflects the changing aspirations of modern consumers who value both beauty and conscious consumption.

Alongside building Vandals, Vandana has played a transformative role as Creative Director of Mahesh Notandass, helping elevate the legacy jewellery house to unprecedented international recognition. Under her creative leadership, the brand has showcased its exceptional collections at globally renowned venues including the Louvre Museum and JW Marriott Grosvenor House, while also participating in The Unique Show in Dubai. The brand has further earned accolades at a prestigious jewellery event in Monaco and gained wider global visibility through its feature in the acclaimed docuseries Jewels of Legacy on JioHotstar.

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Her growing influence extends well beyond the jewellery industry. In 2026, Vandana was invited as a distinguished speaker at the 56th World Economic Forum, Davos, where she joined prominent global leaders in the panel discussion titled "Who Powers the Next Economy?" Her insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and the future of business highlighted her emergence as one of India's influential young voices shaping global conversations around economic transformation.

Vandana has also established herself as an advocate for sustainable and ethical luxury. Through her appearance on the M-Power Podcast, she shared valuable perspectives on building an eco-conscious jewellery brand and her unconventional journey from finance to entrepreneurship. Her thought leadership has also been featured in respected industry publications such as Solitaire International, further strengthening her reputation as an influential voice driving responsible innovation within the jewellery ecosystem.

Her achievements exemplify a new generation of entrepreneurial leadership—one that successfully integrates creativity, technology, sustainability, and strategic thinking. Whether leading the evolution of a heritage jewellery house or building an entirely new category through Vandals, Vandana continues to inspire the industry by proving that innovation and tradition can thrive together.

The Global Young Leader 40 Under 40 Award recognises exceptional young professionals whose leadership is creating lasting global impact across industries. Vandana M. Jagwani embodies the spirit of this honour through her unwavering commitment to design excellence, sustainable business practices, and visionary leadership. Her journey reflects the limitless possibilities that emerge when creativity is guided by purpose and innovation is driven by responsibility.

Congratulating Ms. Vandana M. Jagwani on this prestigious recognition, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, said, "Vandana M. Jagwani represents the future of leadership where creativity, sustainability, and innovation come together to redefine entire industries. Her ability to honour heritage while embracing modern technology has positioned her as a remarkable young leader making a meaningful global impact. We are delighted to recognise her with the Global Young Leader 40 Under 40 Award."

Mr. Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner, The Brand Story added, "Vandana's entrepreneurial vision demonstrates that true leadership lies in creating value that extends beyond business success. Through her pioneering work with Vandals and her transformative contribution to Mahesh Notandass, she is setting new standards for ethical luxury, design excellence, and global innovation. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition and wish her continued success in inspiring the next generation of creative leaders."

For more information, visit http://www.thebrandstory.co.in/

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