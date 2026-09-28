India has more online investment platforms than ever, but not all of them serve every type of investor equally. We compared six across advisory depth, product range, and cost to find which investment platform fits which stage of wealth.

India's mutual fund investment landscape has changed more in the last five years than in the previous two decades. The industry's AUM has crossed ₹80 lakh crore. Monthly SIP contributions exceed ₹26,000 crore. Over 9 crore SIP accounts are active. And the number of demat accounts in the country has crossed 21 crore, adding roughly one lakh new accounts every day.

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For anyone looking to invest money online in 2026, the number of options is overwhelming. Dozens of online investment platforms now compete for attention, some built for first-time mutual fund investment through SIPs, others designed as full-service wealth management firms for HNIs managing multi-crore portfolios. The real challenge is no longer access. It is knowing which investment platform matches your actual needs today and five years from now.

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We evaluated leading wealth management firms and mutual fund platforms in India across five parameters: advisory depth, digital experience, product breadth, fee transparency, and investor trust. Here are six that stood out and what each one does differently.

At a Glance — How the Six Platforms Compare

Brands Groww FundsIndia Zerodha INDmoney Scripbox Anand Rathi Founded 2016 2008 2010 2019 2012 2002 AUM Not disclosed ₹32,800 Cr Not disclosed Not disclosed ₹18,500 Cr ₹106,300 Cr Users / Clients 12 Cr+ 2.85 Lakh+ 1 Cr+ 1 Cr+ 1 Lakh+ 13,941 families Direct MF Yes Regular Yes Yes Yes Regular Stocks / Equity Yes Yes Yes Yes + US No No PMS / AIF No Yes No No Yes Yes Advisory / RM No Yes (450+) No Paid tier Algorithm Yes (417) Estate / NRI No Yes No No No Yes (Dubai) Min SIP ₹100 ₹1000 ₹500 ₹100 ₹1,000 ₹50 Lakh min Ideal For Beginners All stages DIY traders Trackers Families HNI / UHNI

Source: Company disclosures, app listings, and publicly available data as of September 2026. Groww, Zerodha, and INDmoney do not publicly disclose AUM.

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How Each Platform Scores — Radar Comparison

We scored each platform on five parameters Advisory Depth, Digital Experience, Product Breadth, Fee Transparency, and Investor Trust on a scale of 1 to 10. The radar charts below show how each platform's strengths and gaps compare at a glance.

Assets Under Management — Publicly Reported Figures

Note: Groww, Zerodha, and INDmoney do not publicly disclose AUM figures. Anand Rathi Wealth's AUM reflects its status as a listed, non-bank wealth firm primarily serving HNI and UHNI clients.

1 Groww India's Largest Online Mutual Fund Platform by Users

Best for: First-time investors starting mutual fund investment through SIPs under ₹10,000/month

Groww is India's most downloaded investment platform and the largest mutual fund platform by registered users. Its appeal is simplicity: no jargon, no complexity, just a clean app that takes you from download to your first ₹500 SIP in under ten minutes.

The platform offers direct mutual funds with zero commission, stocks, IPOs, fixed deposits, digital gold, and US stock investing. For someone entering the world of MF investment for the first time, Groww's in-app calculators, fund comparison tools, and beginner content library strip away the intimidation that has historically kept young Indians away from mutual fund platforms. Groww has also received an AMC license, signalling its ambition to move from an online MF distribution platform into fund manufacturing.

Limitations: No personalised advisory, no relationship manager, and no PMS or AIF products. Groww is a self-serve investment platform. Once your portfolio crosses ₹25–50 lakh and you need guidance on asset allocation or tax planning, the platform has a ceiling.

2 FundsIndia—Where Online Investment Meets Professional Wealth Management

Best for: Investors getting started who want to avoid costly DIY investing mistakes, with guidance from certified experts backed by a SEBI-registered research team covering mutual funds, stocks, and more.

If the question is which investment platform in India works for someone whose needs will evolve over the next decade, FundsIndia is the strongest answer. It is one of the few online investment platforms that credibly serves retail SIP investors and ultra-HNI families under the same roof, combining the convenience of a mutual fund platform with the depth of a full-service wealth management firm.

Founded in 2008 in Chennai and backed by WestBridge Capital, FundsIndia manages over ₹32,800 crore in AUM. That number has grown 58% year-on-year and compounded at 38% over three years, one of the fastest growth rates among wealth management firms in the mid-size category.

On the retail side, the mutual fund platform powers 2.85 lakh+ active SIPs with access to mutual funds, equities, fixed deposits, gold ETFs, bonds, and goal-based financial planning. The app is paperless and supports SIP calculators, step-up SIP planning, portfolio analytics, and family portfolio management. For anyone looking to invest money online through mutual fund investment, the digital experience matches any leading MF investment platform in the market.

What sets FundsIndia apart from most online investment platforms is the depth of guidance behind the technology. The platform’s investment recommendations are built on a research-backed framework with a proven track record — including the proprietary 5 Finger Strategy, which has outperformed the Nifty 50 TRI over a 20-year period. Investors get access to dedicated advisors who help with goal-based planning, portfolio reviews, and rebalancing — not just a catalogue of funds to pick from.

The platform operates across three channels: a direct-to-consumer digital experience for retail investors, a partner network that empowers independent financial advisors, and an advisory-led model for investors whose portfolios require more structured guidance. Together, these ensure that investors can grow with the platform rather than outgrowing it.

2.85 lakh+ active SIPs, ₹32,800 crore AUM, presence across India, with over 71% of investors coming from beyond the top metro cities. The firm was also featured in Forbes India’s March 2026 edition.

3 Zerodha (Coin)—The Benchmark for Low-Cost Online Investment

Best for: Self-directed investors and active traders who want execution speed and low costs over advisory hand-holding

Zerodha pioneered discount broking in India and remains the country's largest stockbroker by active clients. Its mutual fund arm, Coin, offers commission-free direct plan MF investment integrated with the broader Zerodha ecosystem: Kite for stock trading, Console for portfolio and tax reporting, and Varsity for investor education.

For investors who know what they want and need an investment platform that executes fast and cheap, Zerodha is hard to beat. There are no pop-up recommendations, no relationship manager calls, and no product push. You decide, and Zerodha executes. Varsity, its free education platform, is widely considered the strongest self-learn investing resource in India.

Limitations: No personalised advisory, no wealth planning, and no access to PMS, AIF, or estate services. Zerodha is intentionally a self-serve online investment platform. If you need someone to build and manage your portfolio, this is not the right fit.

4 INDmoney—The All-in-One Investment and Net Worth Tracking Platform

Best for: Investors who want a single dashboard to track bank accounts, mutual funds, stocks, EPF, NPS, credit cards, and US equities in one place

INDmoney positions itself as a "super money app," and its strongest feature is multi-account aggregation. By pulling data from bank accounts, demat accounts, MF folios, EPF, NPS, and credit cards, the app gives you a consolidated net worth view that no single-category investment platform can match.

Beyond tracking, INDmoney offers direct mutual fund investment with zero commission, Indian and US stock trading under RBI's LRS allowance, SIPs, IPOs, and fixed deposits. The platform has crossed 10 million registered users. A paid subscription adds a dedicated wealth manager and tax tools, though these managers are not SEBI-registered RIAs — they operate as relationship managers backed by algorithms.

Limitations: The Advisory layer is algorithmic, not fiduciary. No PMS or AIF access. INDmoney's strength is aggregation and online MF investment, not deep wealth planning or investment management for complex portfolios.

5 Scripbox—Goal-Based Mutual Fund Platform with Managed Investing

Best for: Families and long-term investors who want curated mutual fund investment portfolios with periodic rebalancing

Scripbox has been around since 2012, making it one of India's earliest digital wealth management firms. Unlike most MF investment platforms that hand you a catalogue of thousands of funds, Scripbox curates a limited set of schemes using proprietary algorithms and rebalances them periodically.

The mutual fund platform manages over ₹18,500 crore in AUM across 1 lakh+ families in 2,500+ cities. Its product suite has expanded to include PMS, AIF, bonds, and fixed deposits. Revenue crossed ₹109 crore in FY25, growing 21%, reflecting strong retention among investors who prefer a curated approach.

Limitations: Less fund choice for experienced investors. App stability has received mixed reviews. PMS onboarding was reportedly paused as of late 2026 for account migration.

6 Anand Rathi Wealth — Data-Driven Investment Management for HNIs

Best for: HNIs and UHNIs with ₹50 lakh+ portfolios who want relationship manager-led, data-driven wealth advisory

Anand Rathi Wealth is a publicly listed, non-bank wealth management firm in the private wealth business since 2002. In Q1 FY27, the firm crossed ₹106,300 crore in AUM. It serves 13,941+ client families through 417 relationship managers across 18+ cities, including Dubai.

FY26 profit after tax grew 28% to ₹386 crore on revenue of ₹1,149 crore, with 18 consecutive quarters of 20%+ PAT growth. For HNIs seeking a wealth management firm driven by data and discipline rather than product-pushing, Anand Rathi is one of the strongest independent options.

Limitations: A high minimum entry point makes it inaccessible for retail investors. The digital experience is secondary to its RM-led model. Not designed for self-directed mutual fund investment.

Which Investment Platform Should You Choose?

The right investment platform depends entirely on where you are today and where your finances are headed.

If you are starting your first mutual fund investment with ₹1,000 a month, a clean online investment platform like Groww or Zerodha will get you investing with zero friction. If you want to track everything you own in one dashboard, INDmoney does that better than anyone.

If you prefer managed, curated mutual fund investing, Scripbox is purpose-built for that. If your wealth has crossed ₹50 lakh and you want a dedicated relationship manager from an established wealth management firm, Anand Rathi Wealth has the track record.

And if you want one investment platform that can serve you at every stage, from your first ₹1,000 online MF SIP to a ₹10 crore family portfolio needing PMS, AIF, and estate planning, FundsIndia is the one platform on this list that bridges digital mutual fund investment with professional wealth management under a single roof.

India has never had this many credible online investment platforms competing for your money. The smart move is to pick a platform you will not outgrow in three years.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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