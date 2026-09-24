NCD IPOs and Corporate Bonds: Features and Considerations for Fixed-Income Investors

Fixed-income investors today may access a wider range of debt instruments than was available through traditional investment channels. Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) IPOs and listed corporate bonds represent two routes through which investors may access corporate debt securities. Both instruments involve lending capital to a company in exchange for periodic payments and principal repayment at the end of the tenure. However, the way investors access these instruments, their availability, pricing, and investment process may differ. Understanding these differences may help investors evaluate the characteristics of each option within a fixed-income allocation strategy.

How Investors Access These Instruments

The following are some common ways investors may access NCD IPOs and corporate bonds.

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NCD IPOs

NCD IPOs are available only during the subscription period announced by the issuing company. Investors may invest in NCD IPOs through:

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Online brokerage platforms

Net banking applications supported by the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) process

Registered intermediaries

Once the subscription window closes, fresh applications are generally not accepted.

Corporate Bonds Online

Listed corporate bonds available through online platforms may be purchased from the secondary market, subject to availability. Investors may:

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Compare multiple issuers

Review different credit ratings

Explore various tenure ranges

Access bonds across sectors

NCD IPOs vs Corporate Bonds Online

The following table highlights some key differences between the two investment approaches.

Parameter NCD IPOs Corporate Bonds Online Availability Available during the subscription period of the issue May be available in the secondary market, subject to liquidity Issuer Access Each issue relates to a specific issuer Bonds from multiple issuers may be available simultaneously Pricing Offered at the issue price specified by the issuer Market price may vary based on demand and supply Available Securities Limited to the bonds offered under that issue Multiple listed bonds across sectors and rating categories may be available Trading Access Secondary market trading may begin after listing Existing listed bonds may already be available for trading

Understanding Pricing Differences

One of the key differences between NCD IPOs and listed corporate bonds relates to pricing.

In an NCD IPO, investors generally subscribe at the issue price specified by the company. The coupon rate and issue structure are disclosed before subscription opens.

In contrast, listed corporate bonds trade in the secondary market. Their prices may move above or below face value depending on factors such as:

Interest rate movements

Credit rating changes

Market demand and supply

Remaining tenure

Issuer-specific developments

Factors That May Be Evaluated Before Investing

The following are some factors that may be reviewed when comparing NCD IPOs and corporate bonds.

Credit Rating: Analysing the issuer's credit rating may provide additional context regarding credit quality.

Coupon Structure: Different bonds may have different payment frequencies such as monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual, or cumulative structures.

Tenure: Investment tenure may vary significantly across issuers and bond categories.

Liquidity: Secondary market trading activity may influence how easily a bond can be bought or sold.

Issue Structure: Secured and unsecured NCDs may have different risk characteristics and recovery frameworks.

How to Invest in an NCD IPO

The following steps outline a typical process for investing in an NCD IPO.

Access an eligible investment platform, brokerage application, or net banking portal that facilitates NCD IPO applications. Complete the required Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities and ensure an active Demat account is available. Review the NCD issue details, including the issuer, credit rating, tenure, coupon structure, and issue terms. Submit an application during the subscription period and complete the payment process. Receive the allotted NCDs in the Demat account after allotment and monitor the investment through the relevant platform or account statement.

How to Buy Corporate Bonds Online

The following steps outline a typical process to buy corporate bonds online.

Register on a Bond Investment Platform: Create an account through the SEBI-regulated bond investment platform's website or mobile application.

Complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) Process: Provide the required details, such as Permanent Account Number (PAN), bank account information, Demat account details, and electronic signature, where applicable.

Explore Available Bonds: Review the available corporate bonds along with information relating to credit ratings, yields, issuers, and tenure.

Place an Order: Select the bond, place the purchase order, subject to bond availability and market liquidity and complete the transaction.

Track Investments: Monitor bond holdings and transaction details through the platform's website or mobile application.

The exact process may vary across platforms and intermediaries.

Conclusion

NCD IPOs and listed corporate bonds represent two different ways of accessing corporate debt instruments. NCD IPOs provide access during a defined subscription period, while listed corporate bonds may offer ongoing access through the secondary market. Factors such as pricing, liquidity, issuer selection, credit ratings, and tenure may differ between the two routes. Understanding these distinctions may help investors evaluate available fixed-income opportunities more effectively. Investors may access platforms such as Altifi to explore and invest in Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and listed corporate bonds available in the market.

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