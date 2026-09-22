NDFC(I) and India’s Nutrition Economy: Growth and Industry Developments

India’s growing appetite for healthier food is opening a new chapter for its nuts and dry fruits industry. What was once largely associated with festive gifting and occasional consumption is increasingly finding a place in everyday nutrition. But unlocking this opportunity requires more than rising demand. It calls for stronger industry representation, supportive policies, greater consumer awareness and a domestic supply chain capable of meeting the country's expanding needs.

Leading this transformation is NDFC(I), the apex industry body bringing together stakeholders across the value chain. Its approach is built around four interconnected pillars: Stronger Together, A Seat at Every Policy Table, Creating a Nation of Healthier Choices and Grow in India. Together, they provide a framework for connecting industry growth with better nutrition and domestic agricultural development.

Advertisement

A collective voice is giving the industry greater influence. With an expanding membership representing growers, processors, traders, importers and other businesses, NDFC(I) is consolidating diverse concerns into a unified industry agenda. Through regular engagement, stakeholder consultations and coordinated representation, it is helping businesses address common challenges while strengthening their voice in policy discussions.

Advertisement

The reduction in GST on several nuts from 12% to 5% illustrates the importance of sustained advocacy. NDFC(I) actively presented the industry's case for tax rationalisation through representations and engagement with policymakers. The resulting lower rate marks an important development for affordability and market expansion, demonstrating the value of bringing collective industry concerns to the policy table.

This approach has strengthened NDFC(I)'s engagement with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), NITI Aayog and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Its collaborations with FICCI, ASSOCHAM, CII and international organisations further connect the industry with policymakers and global stakeholders.

Advertisement

"The next priority is making nutrition relevant to every household. Through initiatives such as #SwapTheSweet, NDFC(I) is encouraging families to rethink sugar-heavy festive treats and embrace nuts and dry fruits as nutritious alternatives. Its partnerships with nutrition institutions support this effort by connecting nutritional knowledge with practical food choices," said Mr. Manav Arora, Vice President of Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India) ,NDFC(I).

The organisation is also taking this message beyond traditional awareness programmes. Campaigns across Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube engage families, fitness enthusiasts and younger consumers through accessible content. The growing digital outreach is helping extend conversations around nutrition to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

NDFC(I)'s efforts to strengthen industry connections are equally significant. Its flagship platform, MEWA India 2026, brought together over 10,000 delegates, more than 300 exhibitors and participants from over 50 countries. By facilitating trade interactions, policy dialogue, knowledge exchange and international networking, the organisation is creating opportunities for Indian businesses to develop partnerships and expand their market reach.

Building domestic capabilities is the next growth frontier. Through its Grow in India initiative, NDFC(I) is connecting growers with research institutions, industry stakeholders and government partners to strengthen local cultivation. With ₹350 crore in government support for research, planting material and demonstration projects, the focus is on improving production capabilities and establishing stronger farmer-industry linkages.

These efforts seek to strengthen domestic supply, encourage value addition, generate rural employment and reduce import dependence while creating greater opportunities for Indian agriculture.

For NDFC(I), these priorities are part of one larger mission: building a stronger, more organised and self-reliant industry that contributes meaningfully to India's nutrition economy.

Aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047, the vision is to create an ecosystem where industry growth supports farmers, businesses and consumers alike. By bringing these stakeholders together, NDFC(I) is working to turn India's growing focus on nutrition into lasting economic opportunity and healthier everyday choices.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.