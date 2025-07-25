The Cardano price has remained steady this week, but undercurrents in the broader crypto market point to something bigger unfolding. A new Ethereum-based altcoin has gone viral, and has caught the attention of whales who previously backed Solana and Cardano.

Advertisement

While Cardano, Solana, and Ethereum continue to fight for dominance, this new project is bringing utility that could change how decentralized finance operates. With a wallet reveal confirmed for Q3 and features built for real payments, the project stands out from the hype-filled noise.

Advertisement

Solana Whales Shift Strategy Amid Price Bounce

Solana whales are shifting their strategy, following a mid-July recovery from $131 to $148. After sharp corrections in June, Solana regained momentum, partly due to renewed interest in Layer 1 protocols.

An expert on X (formerly Twitter) with the moniker ‘Boss MD’, has mentioned that Solana is consolidating around $186 after a sharp retrace. He believes that a break above $188 could send Solana price on a possible run to $196–$200. Whereas, a drop below $180 could cause Solana price to plummet to $172 to $174.

Advertisement

Reports from Lookonchain show that large wallets have reduced sell-offs and are rotating into Ethereum-based tokens.

Cardano Whale Moves Fuel Speculation On New Projects

The Cardano price is currently hovering around $0.39. This shows slight gains over the past week. Despite ADA’s slow pace, on-chain whale activity has jumped.

Experts have observed that Cardano has broken out of a 9-month falling wedge on the weekly chart. Trading volume has also gone up and RSI is surging. If ADA can hold above $0.85 to $0.90 zone, the next target is $1.10 to $1.50 with potential to revisit $2.97 in a full blown alt season.

Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

While hype often drives market activity, Remittix is powered by substance. Unlike most altcoins, it offers tools for businesses, freelancers, and everyday remitters. It recently revealed its wallet, set to launch in Q3, creating major excitement across DeFi communities.

In terms of comparison, Remittix outpaces both Solana and Cardano in current utility. Its low gas fees, and transparent token model give it a serious edge. This is more than just a new altcoin to watch but rather one that is solving a $19 trillion cross-border payments problem. Whales are not the only ones noticing; thousands of holders are joining weekly.

Key Reasons to Take A Chance on RTX

Real-World Utility: Send crypto directly to bank accounts in seconds

Security First: Audited by CertiK, ensuring trust from day one

Mobile Wallet Set For Q3 Launch: low gas fees and excellent user interface and experience

Global Reach: Supports 30+ fiat currencies across continents

Strong Momentum: Already raised over $16 million

Not Just Hype — A Crypto That Solves Real Problems

Crypto investors are often told to look for coins that solve real-world problems. Remittix does exactly that. It’s not chasing buzzwords but rather, it is building the tools for decentralized money movement. With whales moving capital, a wallet launching soon and a $250,000 giveaway fueling even more visibility, now is the time to act.

If you're looking for a crypto with passive income potential, a low gas fee crypto project and one of the best long-term crypto investments for 2025, Remittix stands out from the pack.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication