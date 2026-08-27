New Trading Hub in Navi Mumbai Connects Indian Retailers with Russian Brands

Indian food importers, distributors, and retail aggregators now have a direct pipeline to European-quality consumer goods following the grand opening of the permanent "Made in Russia" national pavilion in Navi Mumbai on August 21, 2026.

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The pavilion is the eighth international corporate hub launched by the Russian Export Center (REC), mirroring successful "business residences" already operating in major trade centers like China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Rather than functioning as a temporary trade fair, this permanent facility acts as a localized B2B clearinghouse where Indian buyers can negotiate supply volumes, inspect physical inventory, and arrange logistics under one roof.

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Diversifying the Supply Chain for 1.4 Billion Consumers

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Historically, bilateral commerce between New Delhi and Moscow has been dominated by large-scale energy, mineral, and defense contracts, leaving the non-resource consumer sector largely untapped. The newly established trade platform aims to rebalance this dynamic. By introducing competitive, high-quality alternatives to traditional import channels, the pavilion offers Indian retail networks an opportunity to diversify their product shelves with unique commodities.

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A premium roster of initial Russian manufacturers has already occupied the exhibition floors. Among the first wave of suppliers pitching their portfolios to Indian supermarket chains are corporate agricultural giants and boutique brands, including "Makfa," "Miratorg," "United Confectioners," the "Afanasy" private brewery, and organic exporter "Wild Siberia." On-the-ground management, product adaptation, and regulatory compliance are handled by the onshore operating partner, Rai Family Corp LLP, ensuring that all incoming goods align perfectly with local market standards.

The official launch event was structured around three key segments, beginning with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and opening remarks from dignitaries. Mamed Akhmedov, Head of the REC Representative Office in India, opened the proceedings by emphasizing how this new pavilion serves as a vital milestone in deepening the economic and bilateral cooperation between Russia and India. Afterwards, attendees were guided through the newly unveiled permanent exhibition space to explore a diverse range of Russian goods. The final portion of the event focused entirely on driving immediate commercial outcomes through targeted networking. Indian distributors, retailers, and major importers engaged in direct B2B matchmaking sessions, negotiating straight with Russian corporate representatives on-site.

Perspectives from Diplomatic and Trade Leadership

Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of Russia in Mumbai, highlighted the infrastructure's strategic value:

“We expect the pavilion to become a hub for India's largest distributors and retail chains, leading to the signing of dozens of new export contracts. For us, it is important that Russian brands not only have a presence on store shelves but also win the genuine affection of Indian consumers. The diplomatic agencies will continue to do their utmost to facilitate the expansion of this mutually beneficial cooperation.”.

Mamed Akhmedov, Head of the REC Representative Office in India, outlined the tangible business advantages for local retail buyers:

The "Made in Russia" program is a flagship project of the Russian Export Center. Its main goal is to build a recognizable national brand that will serve as a guarantee of quality and reliability for foreign consumers.

The Indian pavilion is a key project for us within the program's Asia-Pacific region efforts. Under the single banner of the Russian National Pavilion in India, dozens of Russian companies are represented — from large corporations to small and medium-sized businesses. For us, it is important to give every participant of the program the opportunity to enter the international market with minimal barriers.”.

Rajiv Thakur, CEO of Rai Family Corp LLP, detailed how the company is actively fostering closer trade and economic partnerships between India and Russia:

“It is evident we possess the local knowledge and the reach in the retail and the wholesale environment, also the fast-growing e-commerce platforms. This becomes a game changer for any Russian manufacturer sitting far away, 7,000, 6,000 kilometers from here. Russian brands, while they are of top-notch quality, unfortunately, have little or no brand equity or recognition in India. We will create a marketing vehicle under the Russian pavilion and the unified “Made in Russia” umbrella brand, where we will promote this brand along with all the resident brands that are a part of this umbrella”.

He also expanded on the categories that could be of a great interest to the Indian consumers.

“"Food is definitely a very big category where there are very interesting products. Some of them are already available in India but because Russian products are different, they have an opportunity," said Rajiv Thakur, CEO of Rai Family Corp LLP. "There is a drink called mors in Russia. It is made from natural fruit pulps. We do not have anything similar to that in India. It's a very healthy drink, all-natural without any preservatives, and that kind of product has an immense market in India. The other market is also meat. If we are talking about non-food, there is one product under the umbrella of REC, which is additives for construction ".

A Seamless Import Framework

By leveraging the local expertise of Rai Family Corp LLP, the pavilion actively mitigates traditional cross-border trade friction, such as complex customs documentation, label localization, and food safety certifications (FSSAI). Looking forward, the REC plans to expand the pavilion's footprint by launching dedicated digital storefronts across India's largest e-commerce marketplaces, ensuring that the physical B2B relationships built in Navi Mumbai are backed by robust digital supply chains.

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