Nexchain AI Introduces New Features in Testnet 2.0 as Token Presale Reaches $11 Million

The ongoing token presale for Nexchain AI has entered its final stages with more than 90% of the Stage 28 target already completed. As investor accumulation continues, Nexchain reports $11,037,785 raised out of the $11,975,000 goal for this round. The token presale has advanced through several successful phases, each reaching full allocation within a short period, showing consistent market participation.

Alongside the growing fundraising milestone, Nexchain prepares to introduce Testnet 2.0 in November, an upgrade that will integrate advanced AI‑driven security and improved transaction transparency. The initiative reflects Nexchain’s ongoing development cycle aimed at refining scalability, governance, and performance before mainnet deployment.

Stage 28 Nears Completion as Token Presale Maintains Momentum

The token presale has achieved successive milestones through structured pricing stages that attract both community and institutional investors. Stage 25 concluded at $0.10 per NEX after raising $9,275,000, while Stage 26 ended with $10,125,000 collected at $0.104. The following Stage 27, priced at $0.108, reached $11,025,000 before selling out. In Stage 28, the current NEX price stands at $0.112, with the round nearly concluded as contributions approach the full allocation mark.

Community engagement continues through the ongoing airdrop campaign, featuring a $5 million NEX prize pool distributed weekly for user participation. Flash Quest and Double Presale Points Week events have also strengthened token presale activity. The current Double Points campaign runs until October 23, allowing buyers to earn twice the usual quest rewards while maintaining the 100% bonus on all purchases.

Testnet 2.0 to Launch in November With AI‑Driven Safeguards

Nexchain’s Testnet 2.0 officially began on October 13 and will run through November 28. It introduces a redesigned interface, higher performance output, and new AI Events that monitor transactions for suspicious behavior. During transaction confirmation, users will now see an AI Risk Score that indicates potential threats before approval, preventing scam activity and mitigating MEV manipulation.

Participants can activate the 100% reward bonus using the promo code TESTNET 2.0, ensuring that early testers receive full network incentives. These upgrades are part of Nexchain’s commitment to enhancing blockchain security through artificial intelligence and predictive analysis, further aligning with its roadmap toward a fully adaptive mainnet launch later this year.

AI Infrastructure and Security Integration

Nexchain’s architecture integrates hybrid Proof‑of‑Stake consensus with Directed Acyclic Graph technology to process multiple transactions simultaneously. Its AI‑optimized smart contracts can self‑adjust execution logic, enabling efficient compliance and anomaly detection. The system employs post‑quantum cryptography and AI‑based anomaly monitoring for enhanced protection, while CERTIK provides third‑party auditing to ensure full network reliability.

Developer tools, including AI SDKs and analytics dashboards, support scalable dApp creation across sectors such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, and IoT. These technical layers collectively strengthen the foundation supporting Nexchain’s expanding token presale ecosystem. Nexchain AI continues to advance both technically and strategically as the token presale approaches its Stage 28 target.

With Testnet 2.0 set to launch in November, the project is aligning its community incentives, AI‑powered safeguards, and infrastructure optimizations for mainnet readiness. The token presale results, coupled with sustained airdrop engagement, underline growing interest in Nexchain’s AI‑driven blockchain model designed for scalability, interoperability, and long‑term adoption across multiple industries.

