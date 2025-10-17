Nexchain AI Testnet 2.0 Attracts Over $10M in Presale Participation With Bonus Offer

The world of crypto presale investments has witnessed a steady rise in interest, with innovative projects like Nexchain AI leading the charge. Nexchain has already made a notable mark by raising over $10 million in its crypto presale investment campaign, attracting a diverse range of investors. As the project continues to gather momentum, it is clear that its AI-powered blockchain infrastructure is becoming a pivotal player in the market. With Testnet 2.0 set to launch in November, Nexchain is poised for significant advancements.

Nexchain’s Successful Crypto Presale Investment

The crypto presale for Nexchain AI has raised a remarkable $10,928,406 out of its total $11,975,000 target in Stage 28. The rising interest in Nexchain’s presale tokens reflects strong investor confidence in the project’s innovative approach to blockchain technology. Stage 27 was priced at $0.108 per NEX token, and Nexchain’s ability to consistently surpass its fundraising targets speaks to its increasing appeal.

As Nexchain continues its presale rounds, the crypto presale market eagerly watches its progress. Nexchain is not only delivering high-value investment opportunities but is also positioning itself as a long-term player in the blockchain ecosystem. Nexchain’s blockchain, the first AI-driven Layer 1 protocol, offers a unique blend of scalability, security, and decentralization.

The use of a hybrid Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model, combined with AI-driven optimizations, enables Nexchain to dynamically adapt transaction validation, thereby reducing network congestion and improving overall efficiency. The inclusion of sharding and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) ensures scalability while keeping transaction costs low. These features make it a compelling project for investors seeking innovative blockchain solutions that can meet the demands of decentralized applications (dApps) across various industries.

Testnet 2.0: Key Features and Bonuses

Nexchain’s upcoming Testnet 2.0 launch in November is another pivotal moment for the project. This highly anticipated release promises to bring substantial updates to the platform’s functionality and user experience. One of the key features of Testnet 2.0 is the introduction of AI events, which help prevent fraudulent transactions, such as anti-MEV and scam prevention. With AI Risk Score data available during transaction confirmation, users can assess potential risks before approving a transaction. This enhancement aims to bolster security and provide users with more control over their investments.

The Testnet 2.0 rollout began on October 13 and will continue until November 28, with the crypto presale offering a bonus of 100% using the promo code "TESTNET2.0." This provides an excellent opportunity for users to participate in the crypto presale and further engage with the Nexchain ecosystem as it progresses toward its full launch. As the platform evolves, Testnet 2.0 will play a critical role in refining Nexchain’s features and ensuring a robust and secure user experience.

The Future of Nexchain AI

Nexchain AI’s crypto presale investment opportunities are just the beginning. The project is actively developing to become the next-generation blockchain infrastructure that is efficient, scalable, and secure. With a strong foundation in AI-driven consensus mechanisms, cross-chain interoperability, and decentralized governance, Nexchain is positioned for long-term success. The upcoming Testnet 2.0 launch, combined with the ongoing crypto presale, reinforces the project’s commitment to innovation and community involvement.

Nexchain is more than just another crypto presale; it is a groundbreaking project that promises to transform blockchain technology as we know it. By offering a highly adaptable infrastructure, Nexchain is catering to industries like finance, healthcare, supply chain management, and decentralized AI services. As the presale continues, investors have a unique opportunity to be part of a next-generation blockchain ecosystem.

Conclusion

Nexchain AI’s crypto presale has already raised over $10 million, reflecting strong investor confidence in the project. As Nexchain moves closer to the launch of its Testnet 2.0 in November, the upcoming features and bonuses are expected to drive further engagement. The project’s AI-enhanced blockchain offers a scalable and secure solution that addresses many of the challenges faced by traditional blockchain networks. With a dedicated roadmap and ongoing development, Nexchain is well on its way to becoming a leader in the blockchain space. The crypto presale continues to be an exciting opportunity for those looking to invest in the future of decentralized technology.

More Details:

Website: https://nexchain.ai/

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai/3

X: https://x.com/nexchain_ai

Airdrop: https://nexchain.ai/airdrop

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.