NFL Sunday-Afternoon Games in Spain: CayoTV and Gameday by NJF Holdings

Across the 2026 NFL season, fans throughout Spain can follow 18 live games via CayoTV's YouTube channel, with live commentary from three of the platform's creators and highlights to fill the days between.

For followers of American football in Spain, 19:00 on a Sunday now carries a particular meaning. It is 13:00 ET on the far side of the Atlantic, and it is the slot in which CayoTV will put 18 NFL games on air this season, each called live by creators from the platform. It was on 11 September 2026, in Madrid, that the NFL and CayoTV announced the arrangement.

Advertisement

A fixed slot on the Sunday calendar

Timing is the first thing many fans are likely to notice. A Sunday-afternoon start on the American schedule lands at a comfortable hour in Spain, with time to see the final whistle before Monday comes into view. Across the 2026 NFL season, those 18 broadcasts form the backbone of the deal, each one offered via CayoTV's YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Commentary from the platform's own creators

What arrives on screen is more than a plain relay of pictures. Sofía del Prado shares the microphone with Bruno Feliu and Rubén Ibeas, all three of them CayoTV creators, calling each game live; the idea, according to the two partners, is to bring audiences nearer the action as the season goes on.

For the league, the agreement represents a great opportunity, said Rafa De Los Santos, whose title is Director of NFL España: a way to continue reaching new fans in Spain, he added, through innovative and engaging content.

Advertisement

Highlights, clips and the wider package

The live games are only one strand. CayoTV is also lining up Spanish-language material for the whole season, NFL highlights and digital clips among it, for supporters in every part of Spain, a steady supply that may suit anyone who misses a Sunday broadcast or prefers a quick catch-up on a phone.

The agreement also stretches past CayoTV's own channel. Spanish-language feeds are to be produced by CayoTV, for the NFL, for up to six International Games on the league's European schedule in 2026, with the NFL then distributing them via its own outlets, the Mundo NFL YouTube channel among them. For the 2026 NFL Madrid Game, the release notes, on-site production is planned. Cross-promotion runs alongside all of this. Each week CayoTV and the NFL's channels in Spain will team up on social media; CayoTV's broadcasts will carry calls to action that send viewers to Mediaset and NFL Game Pass in search of NFL games; and there will be regular mentions, during CayoTV coverage, of NFL España's content and Mundo NFL's.

Where CayoTV fits

CayoTV has its headquarters in Spain and was created as a platform for digital sports media, one meant for a new generation of fans. Three things are blended in its offer, original content, creator-led programming and premium live sport, which it distributes social-first, with live events, commentary, highlights and digital formats reaching people on YouTube and other online platforms. On the ownership side, CayoTV sits inside Gameday by NJF Holdings as one of its parts; Gameday is the business of NJF Holdings devoted to sport and media.

NJF Holdings, which Nicole Junkermann founded, is a family office as well as a private investment firm, and London is its base. Gameday's model is to invest in, then develop, businesses in sport and media, guided by three trends: fan behaviour and how it evolves, digital distribution, and the way sport keeps growing, steadily, around the world.

For fans in Spain, the practical picture is simple: a recurring Sunday-afternoon slot that lands at 19:00 at home, live commentary from a creator-led platform and a season-long run of highlights. Followers of the league far beyond the United States, in India as much as in Spain, may recognise the appeal of a distant sport explained by voices that feel close to home.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article provided by a third-party source. The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the views, opinions, or editorial stance of The Tribune in any manner. The app(s) mentioned herein may involve financial commitments and could potentially be habit-forming. Users are strongly advised to exercise discretion and conduct their own due diligence before use. Engagement with the app is entirely at your own risk. The Tribune shall not be held responsible or liable for any loss, damage, or consequence of any nature arising from the use of, access to, or reliance on the app or any content presented in this article.