Nifty 500 Historical Performance & Returns Analysis
Nifty 500 Historical Performance & Returns Analysis

Updated At : 03:33 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Over long periods, the Nifty 500 delivered strong total-return compounding, with a 10-year TRI CAGR of 14.85%. The Nifty Midcap 100 compounded faster at 17.35% over the same horizon, but with higher swings. Use TRI for comparisons because it includes dividends.

What Nifty 500 Tracks

Nifty 500 represents the top 500 NSE-listed companies that meet size and liquidity filters. It spans large, mid, and smaller companies, so it is commonly used as a core equity benchmark.

On the broad-market ladder, Nifty 200 combines Nifty 100 and Nifty Midcap 100. Nifty 500 extends further down the market-cap curve by adding many more mid and small companies.

How the Index Works

Nifty 500 is free-float market-cap weighted, so larger companies have higher weights. Stock selection is rules-based: the eligible universe is the top 800 stocks by both six-month average daily turnover and six-month average daily full market capitalisation.

A stock must trade on at least 90% of trading days in that six-month period. New stocks are generally included if their market-cap rank is within the top 350; existing constituents can be removed if their rank falls below 800 (at review).

The index is reviewed semi-annually with cut-off dates of January 31 and July 31. For performance analysis, TRI is preferred because it assumes dividends are reinvested, while PRI captures only price movement.

Historical Returns Snapshot

TRI returns are shown below. QTD, YTD, and 1-year are absolute returns. Periods longer than 1 year are CAGR.

MetricNifty 500 TRINifty Midcap 100 TRI
Since inception CAGR5.13%7.10%
5-year CAGR12.45%21.11%
1-year return16.88%24.68%
YTD return7.76%6.36%
Base date (base value 1000)Jan 01, 1995Jan 01, 2003
Launch dateNot stated in the same tableJul 18, 2005

What This Data Shows

Over the five years ending December 2025, Nifty 500 delivered steady broad-market compounding (12.45% CAGR on TRI). In the same window, Nifty Midcap 100 compounded faster (21.11% CAGR), which is typical when market leadership broadens beyond large caps.

Sector and Stock Concentration

Even with 500 stocks, weights are uneven.

  • Largest sector: Financial Services at 31.59% weight.
  • Next big sectors: Information Technology (8.12%), Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (7.96%), and Automobile and Auto Components (7.24%).
  • Top stocks by weight: HDFC Bank (7.55%), Reliance Industries (5.28%), and ICICI Bank (4.77%).

Trading and Investing Overview

You cannot buy an index directly. Nifty 500 exposure is usually taken through index funds (mutual funds) or ETFs that track Nifty 500.

  • ETF vs index fund: An ETF trades during market hours (demat account needed), so bid-ask spread and liquidity matter. An index fund is bought at end-of-day NAV from the fund house, so spreads do not apply, but cut-off time does.
  • Derivatives note: NSE’s index derivatives contract specifications list five indices for index futures and options: Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next 50. Nifty 500 is not in that list, so exposure is generally via ETFs or index funds, not NSE-listed index F&O.

What to Check Before Choosing a Fund Or ETF

Here are key things you should know:

  • Tracking difference versus Nifty 500 TRI (1 to 3 years)
  • Expense ratio
  • For ETFs: average traded volume and typical bid-ask spread

Opportunity and Risk

Here is what you should know:

  • Opportunity: Nifty 500 gives one-product diversification across market caps and captures market breadth better than large-cap-only indices.
  • Risk: It is still 100% equity and can fall sharply in sell-offs. It also carries index-product risks like tracking error and tracking difference. Compared with Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 100 can outperform in strong cycles, but it can also see deeper interim drawdowns because midcaps are more sensitive to liquidity and valuation shifts.

Tax Note

After the July 2024 changes, STCG under Section 111A moved to 20% (with STT), and LTCG under Section 112A was taxed at 12.5% beyond the annual exemption limit (₹1.25 lakh for certain sales).

Bottom Line

As of December 31, 2025, Nifty 500 delivered a 12.45% 5-year CAGR on a TRI basis, making it a strong broad-market proxy. Nifty Midcap 100 compounded faster (21.11% CAGR) but typically carries higher volatility risk. Use Nifty 500 for wide-market exposure and add midcap-heavy exposure only if you can stay invested through bigger swings.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

