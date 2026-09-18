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Home / Partner Exclusives / Nikita Dutta Invests in Lab-Grown Diamond Company Zinara
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Nikita Dutta Invests in Lab-Grown Diamond Company Zinara

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Updated At : 11:53 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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CEO Harshit Abrol, IIT Delhi Alumnus, Shares His Excitement and Vision for Scaling the  Brand

New Delhi, September 15  - Zinara, a modern lab-grown diamond brand redefining fine jewelry through a fresh approach to design, craftsmanship and accessibility, proudly announces that acclaimed Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta has joined the company as a strategic investor.

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This   milestone   marks   Dutta's   first-ever   investment   in   the   consumer   brand   space,   aligning   her creative vision with Zinara's mission to make conscious lab-grown diamond jewelry accessible to the modern consumer.

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The announcement comes on the heels of a recent commercial momentum for Zinara. The brand has achieved impressive revenue growth over the past two quarters. With the   festive season approaching, Zinara is positioned   to   accelerate   its   expansion   and   scale   aggressively across key markets.

"Zinara has seen significant growth over the last two quarters, and with the festive season ahead, we see a tremendous opportunity to build on that momentum," shared Harshit Abrol, Co-founder & CEO of Zinara and an alumnus of IIT Delhi . "Nikita Dutta joining us as a strategic investor marks an important step in that journey. Her deep understanding of fashion and culture, along with her insight into   how   the   new-age   diamond   jewellery   consumer   thinks, discovers and connects with brands, will bring a valuable   perspective   to   Zinara. We believe her association will help us   unlock   the   next   phase   of   our   growth   and accelerate our ambition of making diamond jewellery more accessible for a   wider audience.”

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“For   me   jewellery   has always been an expression of individuality, and I believe the way we discover and choose jewellery is changing with the new generation. What stood out to me about Zinara is its ability to combine contemporary design with the innovation and accessibility of lab grown diamonds. This is my first investment in the consumer space, and I’m excited to get started on this journey.” says Nikita Dutta.

Nikita Dutta is   widely   recognized   for   her   standout   performances   in   films   such   as   Kabir   Singh , The Big Bull , Jewel Thief , and her upcoming role in the Dharmatics   project   Nazdeekiyan .   In addition to her thriving cinematic career, she serves as a trusted brand ambassador for   major global brands including Adidas, bringing elite commercial appeal and a pulse on contemporary style trends to her strategic partnership with Zinara.

About Zinara:  Zinara is a next-generation jewelry brand specializing in exquisite,   sustainably crafted lab-grown diamond pieces. Combining cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance, Zinara offers certified, conflict-free diamonds that possess the exact physical, chemical, and optical properties of mined diamonds without the environmental toll.

Media   Contact

Harshit   Abrol

Co-founder   &   CEO,   Zinara harshit@zinara.in http://zinara.in/

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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