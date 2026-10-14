Nikol EV Receives Second Design Patent for EV Charging Technology in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Nikol EV, an emerging player in India’s electric vehicle (EV) charging ecosystem, has secured its second design patent, this time for its 7.4 kW AC EV Charger. This milestone follows the company’s first design patent for its unique 14 kW AC Hybrid EV Charger, marking another step forward in its commitment to developing innovative charging solutions for India’s rapidly evolving electric mobility sector.

The achievement reflects Nikol EV’s vision of contributing to the development of a robust, reliable, and technology-driven EV charging ecosystem in India. As the country accelerates its transition towards electric mobility, the availability of charging infrastructure that meets diverse user requirements will play a critical role in enabling wider EV adoption.

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Two Patents. One Vision: Building India’s EV Future.

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For Nikol EV, innovation is not merely about developing charging hardware; it is about addressing the evolving needs of the Indian EV market through reliable, scalable, and thoughtfully designed solutions.

The company’s first design patent, for its 14 kW AC Hybrid EV Charger, represents its approach to developing charging solutions for multiple vehicle segments.

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The newly secured design patent for the 7.4 kW AC EV Charger further strengthens Nikol EV’s product innovation portfolio. Together, these milestones reflect the company’s continued focus on product design, engineering, and the development of charging solutions suited to India’s expanding EV ecosystem.

Innovation as a Foundation for India's EV Infrastructure Growth

India’s EV transition presents a significant opportunity to build an integrated charging ecosystem that serves individual EV owners, residential communities, commercial establishments, fleet operators, and highway users.

Nikol EV believes that the next phase of growth in the EV industry will be driven not only by the number of charging stations deployed, but also by the quality of technology, accessibility, reliability, and user experience they deliver.

The company sees substantial opportunities in the development of charging solutions for urban mobility, commercial properties, fleet operations, and highway charging networks. Continued innovation in charger design and infrastructure deployment will be essential to supporting these diverse use cases.

Arjun D Pawar (Founder’s Quote) on the Patent: “Securing our second design patent is a significant milestone in Nikol EV’s journey and reinforces our belief that innovation will be a key driver of India’s electric mobility revolution. At Nikol EV, our commitment goes beyond developing innovative products; we are equally focused on building a reliable, accessible, and customer-centric charging infrastructure that EV users can depend on.

As India accelerates its transition towards electric mobility, our ambition is to expand our footprint nationally, strengthen our technology and infrastructure capabilities, and establish Nikol EV as one of the leading players in India’s EV charging ecosystem. These patent milestones are an important step in that direction, and we remain committed to contributing meaningfully to the country’s electric mobility growth through continuous innovation, operational excellence, and long-term execution.”

Building an Indian EV Charging Brand with Long-Term Ambitions

Nikol EV aims to establish itself as a significant contributor to India's electric mobility transformation by combining indigenous product innovation with on-ground infrastructure development.

As India's EV ecosystem matures, Nikol EV sees opportunities to develop solutions that respond to local market requirements while supporting the broader transition towards cleaner mobility. Its two design patents represent important milestones in this journey and reinforce the company's long-term commitment to innovation, product development, and infrastructure growth.

With its second design patent, Nikol EV is reaffirming a clear ambition: to play a meaningful role in shaping the future of EV charging in India, one innovation at a time.

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