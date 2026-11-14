No Claim Bonus in Car Insurance: Benefits and Impact on Premiums

When you renew your car insurance, you might be able to pay less without changing your policy or switching insurers. How? Your claim-free driving record.

If you have not made any claims during your policy period, you could be eligible for a No Claim Bonus (NCB), which is a discount that rewards you for not making claims.

Over time, this discount can make a noticeable difference to your insurance costs. In India, the No Claim Bonus in car insurance can go up to 50% on the own-damage premium after five consecutive claim-free years.

What is a No Claim Bonus?

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A No Claim Bonus is a discount offered by insurers on the own-damage portion of your car insurance premium. It is a reward for not making any claims during the policy year.

For instance, if you have a comprehensive car insurance policy and go through the entire year without filing a claim, you may receive an NCB discount when you renew your policy. If you continue to maintain a claim-free record, the discount increases at each eligible renewal, up to the maximum limit.

NCB is calculated only on the own-damage portion of your premium, not on third-party liability coverage or other components. However, the discount can still reduce the total amount you pay when renewing your policy. How much you save is therefore going to be dependent on the total cost of your policy.

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How Does No Claim Bonus Increase Over the Years?

The longer you go without making a claim, the higher your NCB discount can become. Under the commonly used NCB structure in India, the discount increases with each consecutive claim-free year.

Here is how the discount typically works:

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After the first claim-free year: 20% discount

20% discount After two consecutive claim-free years: 25% discount

25% discount After three consecutive claim-free years: 35% discount

35% discount After four consecutive claim-free years: 45% discount

45% discount After five consecutive claim-free years: 50% discount

These percentages apply to the own-damage premium and are subject to the insurer's applicable terms.

For instance, suppose your own-damage premium is ₹10,000. If you qualify for a 20% NCB, you save ₹2,000 on that component. With a 50% NCB, your discount increases to ₹5,000. The actual amount you pay will also depend on third-party charges, taxes and any add-ons you choose.

This is why maintaining a claim-free record can help you save more at every renewal.

How Can NCB Reduce Your Car Insurance Premium?

The main advantage of NCB is that it helps lower your renewal cost over time. Instead of paying the full own-damage premium every year, you receive a discount based on your claim history.

For example, suppose your car's own-damage premium is ₹12,000 before applying NCB. After five consecutive claim-free years, a 50% NCB could reduce this component by ₹6,000. While the discount does not apply to third-party premiums or add-ons, it can still make a noticeable difference to your renewal cost.

NCB can be particularly helpful for people who drive carefully, maintain their vehicles well and avoid frequent insurance claims. Even if you do not change your insurer, your accumulated bonus can help you save at renewal.

Remember that the final premium may change from year to year due to factors such as the vehicle's insured declared value (IDV), the insurer's pricing, selected add-ons and applicable taxes.

What Happens if You Make a Claim?

Making a claim can affect your NCB. If you file a claim during the policy period, you will generally lose the accumulated bonus when the policy is renewed, subject to the applicable policy terms.

For example, imagine you have built up a 35% NCB over three claim-free years. If you make a claim under the own-damage section of your policy, you will generally lose your accumulated NCB at renewal, unless an applicable NCB protection benefit allows you to retain it.

Don't avoid reporting a major accident or damage solely to protect your bonus. Your own safety and the financial protection your policy provides should be the priority.

Can You Keep Your NCB When You Change Your Car or Insurer?

Yes, your NCB is generally yours as the policyholder rather than the car's. You can normally carry forward your accumulated bonus when you go and buy a new car.

You can also carry your NCB to another insurer when you switch policies. You may need to submit proof of your previous claim-free record or an NCB certificate, depending on the insurer's process.

What is No Claim Bonus Protection?

Some insurers offer an add-on called NCB protection. It helps protect your accumulated bonus against a specified number of claims, subject to the add-on's conditions.

This can be useful if you have built up a substantial discount and want to avoid losing it after a claim. However, NCB protection does not mean every claim is automatically covered without affecting your bonus. The number of permitted claims, eligibility criteria and other conditions vary between policies.

Before purchasing this add-on, compare its cost with the potential savings it could help preserve. Read the terms carefully to understand when the protection applies.

Final Thoughts

A No Claim Bonus is a useful way to bring down your car insurance renewal costs while rewarding careful driving. With discounts that can reach 50% of the own-damage premium after five consecutive claim-free years, the savings can add up over time.

The key is to understand how the discount works, know when a claim could affect it and check the terms before making decisions about repairs or renewals.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.